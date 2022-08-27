One year later, city attorney still determined to evacuate Afghans left behind

Almost one year ago, city attorney Jennifer Cervantes’ daily routine of handling immigration cases took an unusual turn.

“All of a sudden, we’ve got 30 to 50 families that are trapped inside Afghanistan,” Cervantes said last August. “Some of my families, the Taliban has already taken their children, raided their homes, harassed the women whose husbands live in the United States.”

Cervantes, who has practiced immigration law in Fredericksburg for nearly a decade, oversees Spero Worldwide, a nonprofit she created to help feed and shelter orphans and elderly people in Cambodia. Now her organization has shifted its focus to help the people of Afghanistan.

Cervantes said when the U.S. withdrew its forces from that country last Aug. 30, her office became overwhelmed with Afghan families in the Fredericksburg region whose relatives were eligible for special immigration visas to the U.S. as gratitude for their service during Afghanistan’s 20-year war as interpreters, guides and in other vital support roles alongside allied forces

“It’s a very hard conversation for us to have with these families who were promised they’d go to the U.S. and now, they no longer have that option at all,” Cervantes said.

Dan, a former Air Force linguist who flew about 2,300 hours over Afghanistan in an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft while on active duty there, is now stateside working alongside Cervantes. Dan, who withheld his last name for security concerns, said out of “1,000 ways to get out of Afghanistan,” the U.S. “chose the worst of the possible options that existed.

“The way that we telegraphed our move eroded the confidence of the security forces and bolstered the confidence of the Taliban,” Dan said.

Both Dan and Cervantes said detailed personal information on hundreds of thousands of SIVs and their families was left behind in files and on computers as the U.S. withdrew from the country. That information, Dan said, is now being used by Taliban forces who routinely knock on doors looking for SIVs. If they cannot be located, the Taliban harasses or tortures their wives, children or parents, he said.

“They’re considered traitors by the Taliban,” Cervantes said. “For them to be overlooked, this is one of the worst things the U.S. has ever done.”

Angar, who still has family living and hiding in Kabul, works around-the-clock with the Spero team to help get people out of Afghanistan. Like Dan and others who are involved in the evacuation effort, he also fears publishing his last name would put his family at risk.

Angar said women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule are “not seen as human beings.” He said they must wear burkas in public and are not allowed to drive, take taxis alone, teach in schools or speak to men in the workplace. Angar said his child’s kindergarten was even taken over by the Taliban and men with “turbans, long beards, guns and disturbing faces” enforcing Sharia law.

“I told my wife don’t send her anymore,” Angar said.

Ahmad, who is another Spero team member, previously worked as a security forces civilian in Afghanistan. He said his family is now out of that country and in Iran, but his two sisters—both schoolteachers—remain there.

“They’re really suffering,” Ahmad said. “I don’t know their future.”

One of the major setbacks for Spero and other rescue teams trying to free Afghans from that country is the absence of a U.S. embassy in Afghanistan. To compound the problem further, Cervantes said Afghans who qualify under the SIV program are still required to appear at a U.S. embassy to have their paperwork processed.

Since last August, Cervantes said she has had little success with the U.S. government helping SIVs get out of Afghanistan. She said thousands of dollars has been paid to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for SIV humanitarian parole applications, but little has been done at the federal level to help.

“And they have adjudicated probably, like, almost none,” Cervantes said. “They aren’t processing them at all.”

Cervantes said better opportunities exist today for Ukrainians trying to flee their country. She said after war broke out in that country in February, the U.S. almost immediately granted Ukrainian refugees an easy way out without having to go through an embassy.

“Obviously, it’s a dire situation there, but it’s discriminatory,” Cervantes said. “The situation in Ukraine is what we requested in Afghanistan.”

Cervantes said refugees leaving Ukraine still require a U.S. sponsor to come to America, but they can file their entire application online. She said once the documents are submitted, including proof the individual has sufficient funds to get their feet on the ground stateside, approval is granted.

“They don’t ever have to go to a U.S. embassy,” Cervantes said. “They’re paroling them in.”

With so much difficulty trying to untangle red tape, Cervantes decided to look at alternatives to free Afghans more efficiently and place them in a country where they have opportunities to succeed. After evaluating over 40 potential countries, Cervantes eventually found a South American country willing to give Afghan refugees opportunities for total freedom and a new way of life.

“We’re sending hundreds of people to Brazil,” Cervantes said. “It’s a really, really great program for them.”

Dan said Brazil created a humanitarian visa for anyone at risk in Afghanistan if they are able to get out of the country to either Iran or Pakistan.

“No one’s doing that,” Dan said. “The visa application fee is zero and there’s no consulate service fee.”

Cervantes declined to name the nongovernmental human rights organization that paid millions of dollars to help her organization evacuate and relocate 530 Afghan refugees to Brazil up until recently, but said that organization pivoted its focus and its funding to the war in Ukraine. That left Spero Worldwide without financial support, and with 812 at-risk Afghans still in the Spero pipeline hoping to find a way out of their country, Cervantes is once again faced with a monumental challenge.

“We need to raise $7 million to get these people out,” Cervantes said. “Our team is more interested in not just dropping them, but a place where they can find a new life altogether in a country that allows them to legally live and work.”

Among those in the group Cervantes is aiding are midwives, schoolteachers, journalists, lawyers, members of parliament, engineers, human rights workers, software developers, aid workers and former members of the National Directorate of Security, the primary intelligence agency of Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover.

Once in either Pakistan or Iran, refugees are met by a colleague of Cervantes. From there, they fly to São Paulo in the southern part of the country where they are issued a 2-year Brazilian residency visa and met by representatives of Panahgah, a Brazilian rescue organization created in August 2021 during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan to “assist people in distress and who are persecuted for their beliefs and way of life.”

Cervantes said refugees spend about two weeks in a Brazilian quarantine facility for orientation and medical processing and within three months have all the rights of a Brazilian citizen, other than running for office or voting. Cervantes said the entry process puts refugees on a path to complete Brazilian citizenship in about three years.

“Other than that, they have the right to work, they have the right to use their health care system, to do everything a Brazilian would,” Cervantes said. “We worked really hard to find local NGOs that would help support them over a two-year span.”

To raise funds to continue their evacuation efforts, Spero Worldwide will host an auto auction drawing at Breaux Vineyards in Purcellville on Oct. 1. The winner will receive a Tesla Plaid Model S that includes all federal and state taxes paid, bringing the prize value to $190,000 in a raffle that’s offering 5,000 tickets at $150 each.

“The last seven families that got out in the last seven days are all funded by future Tesla raffle ticket sales, so I really hope this works,” Dan said.

Dan said it costs about $8,500 to get people out of Afghanistan to either Iran or Pakistan and a flight to Brazil along with enough money to start a new life of freedom.

“It’s 18 months of sustainment for that amount, and that includes flights and everything else,” Dan said. “About 41 percent of ($8,500) is their first year in Brazil.”

Tim Abbott, who operates the Chick-fil-A on U.S. 17 in Stafford, has been a longtime volunteer with the company’s charity, Lifeshape. Abbott was among a group of six who recently traveled to Poland, Slovakia and Romania—all border countries to Ukraine–and has been to the Ukrainian border three times this year bringing supplies.

“My heart is for these kind of things,” Abbott said.

Abbott agrees Afghanistan was totally pushed out of the “international scene” by Ukraine and also says Christians or anyone affiliated with the U.S. government or its allies remain daily targets for the Taliban. Abbott said all Chick-fil-A’s in the Fredericksburg region will help Spero Worldwide by publicizing the Oct. 1 car raffle through flyers and posters at all their outlets.

“The system is broken getting them out, but we still have opportunities through people like (Cervantes) fighting for these people,” Abbott said. “At least we are able to raise some awareness to help get some of those people that are our friends and were there for us. We owe it to them.”

Stafford’s Chick-fil-A will also have a cookie fundraiser to help Speros’ effort on Aug. 30, the one-year anniversary of the U.S. troop withdrawl from Afghanistan.

Cervantes and Dan both said the goal of Spero Worldwide is not to evacuate the entire country of Afghanistan, just those men, women and children who are no longer safe in that country.

“As long as we can continue to get people out and Brazil is still willing to take them, then we continue,” Dan said. “It just takes money, and if we can’t find money, we’ll have to keep asking.”

To learn more about Spero Worldwide’s efforts or to enter for a chance to win a new Tesla on Oct. 1, visit speroworldwide.org.