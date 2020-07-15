Public health officials keep a close eye on the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 because the rate indicates the local severity of the disease. As of Wednesday, the Rappahannock Area Health District reported 16 patients in the area’s three hospitals. That’s the lowest number in weeks.
The local health district also reported 20 new cases on Wednesday for a cumulative total of 2,719 cases. That included 1,094 in Spotsylvania County; 1,085 in Stafford County; 288 in Fredericksburg; 147 in Caroline County; and 105 in King George County.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 872 cases in Culpeper County; 498 in Fauquier County; 186 in Westmoreland County; and 167 in Orange County.
Virginia reported 1,084 new cases and 15 new deaths for a cumulative total of 73,527 cases and 1,992 deaths associated with COVID-19. More than 45 percent of the new cases are from the Tidewater region, according to the state health department.
—Cathy Dyson
