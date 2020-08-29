Open land preserved in Spotsylvania

More than 1,000 acres near Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County have been placed under a conservation easement.

The Land Trust of Virginia, a nonprofit that works with landowners who want to preserve property, said two tracts were donated in July.

Rich McDaniel, a Fredericksburg resident, donated the properties—one covering 784 acres and the other 241 acres. It marks McDaniel’s second donation to the Trust. In 2018 he donated a 213-acre property in Culpeper County to the nonprofit.

In a news release from the Trust, McDaniel said the properties “are located around a mile from each other, are known as the ‘Knights Branch’ properties, named for Knights Branch, which is a robust perennial stream running along the boundary of the 784 acre property. Both properties were owned for many years by a local Spotsylvania family, who originally established an active timber business on the acreage now under easement.”

The Trust said the properties could have been divided into 60 residential lots.