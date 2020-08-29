Open land preserved in Spotsylvania

More than 1,000 acres near Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County have been placed under a conservation easement.
The Land Trust of Virginia, a nonprofit that works with landowners who want to preserve property, said two tracts were donated in July.
Rich McDaniel, a Fredericksburg resident, donated the properties—one covering 784 acres and the other 241 acres. It marks McDaniel’s second donation to the Trust. In 2018 he donated a 213-acre property in Culpeper County to the nonprofit.
In a news release from the Trust, McDaniel said the properties “are located around a mile from each other, are known as the ‘Knights Branch’ properties, named for Knights Branch, which is a robust perennial stream running along the boundary of the 784 acre property. Both properties were owned for many years by a local Spotsylvania family, who originally established an active timber business on the acreage now under easement.”
The Trust said the properties could have been divided into 60 residential lots.
Instead, the Trust said the easement will keep development from happening on the properties, which boast “loblolly pine plantings, native mixed-pine stands, and significant mature hardwood” along with nearly 700 acres of farmland, 66 acres of flood plain and several streams. Many species, including the native and endangered American Eel, live there.
Trust spokeswoman Kerry Roszel said conserving land “is a life goal” for McDaniel, who she said has donated nearly 4,000 acres for preservation in other areas of Virginia.
To McDaniel, preserving the properties represents a long-term vision.
“It matters now, but also for people 100 years from now,” he said. “I am certainly thankful for land that was conserved 100 years ago. If we don’t preserve our open space now, there will be very little left for future generations.”
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
