Opening game at FredNats Stadium is a hit with fans

Gates weren’t set to open until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but that didn’t deter ticket holders for the inaugural Fredericksburg Nationals home game from arriving early and forming a queue that stretched past the team store and halfway across the parking lot.

After years of waiting for professional baseball’s return to Fredericksburg, what was a few more minutes? The city’s patience was finally rewarded with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch—a strike—that was promptly plucked from play and tossed to a FredNats team official for posterity.

“Fredericksburg came out in a big way tonight,” FredNats general manager Nick Hall said. “We’ve had so much support from this community, it’s made it more special than it was already going to be.”

Following a six-game road trip to open the season, Tuesday’s game against the Delmarva Shorebirds provided hometown fans with a first look at their new diamond squad, and vice versa.

“I hope the kids can feed from the fans,” FredNats manager Mario Lission said on Monday.

And, for a while, Fredericksburg’s youthful roster seemed to channel the energy of the 2,065 announced attendance. The FredNats (0–7) plated three runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by Jake Randa’s two-run home run to right field.