Opinions about King George memorial do not fall along color lines

Those who want the Confederate monument removed from the lawn of the King George Courthouse view it as a reminder of racism while others want it to remain as a memorial to their ancestors—and their differing opinions do not necessarily fall along color lines.

Last month, Dave Jones, who’s white and a descendant of a soldier who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War, asked the King George Board of Supervisors to move the memorial to a graveyard “where it belongs, as opposed to allowing it to remain in the heart of our county as an insult to all black citizens.”

His request produced a chorus of responses from residents, just as similar discussions have been prompted across the nation by George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement.

One of those who expressed an opinion at last week’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting was Corey Truxon, who is Black. He said if people get rid of everything “they’re offended by, you’re going to lose a lot in life. Not all of these monuments or statues are built on hate. We as a society can learn from them and the past struggles to measure how far we have come as a society.”

In an email which was read to the board, Truxon said he’d never been bothered by Confederate flags, statues or memorials.