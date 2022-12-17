Opioid settlement could bring more than $5 million to Fredericksburg localities

Millions of dollars are earmarked to help treat Fredericksburg-area residents addicted to opioids — or to prevent addiction in the first place — while even more funds may be on the way as drug companies settle lawsuits for their part in creating a national epidemic.

About $5 million has been identified initially for Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford through the national opioid settlement, according to Virginia's Opioid Abatement Authority, created to handle the state's share.

The settlements will be distributed over the next 16 years. The $5 million-amount doesn't include what localities could get if they team up with others on a regional approach to the drug problem, according to the authority.

That's why Chip Boyles, director of the George Washington Regional Commission, is making the pitch to be sure "that we’re getting the biggest bang for our buck with the money that will be available to our region."

He's encouraging local governments to work with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board to come up with models that pool regional resources.

RACSB already offers education, recovery and treatment programs in Fredericksburg and surrounding counties, said Director Joe Wickens.

"We're already geared up for this," he said, although the labor shortage, locally and across the state and nation, may make it tough to find needed workers.

Vacancies at the RACSB for behavioral health workers are "worse than they've ever been," Wickens said. And, Boyles said the shortage will be even more pronounced when the Fredericksburg Health Care Center, the largest clinic in the nation for veterans, opens in Spotsylvania County.

Both stressed that plans for the opioid settlement money are in the most preliminary stages of discussion with local officials. Wickens and his team would like to expand residential detox services, provide more medication-assisted treatment to help those who are addicted wean themselves off opioids and offer more training and prevention.

He said the settlement funds come at a "really good time when we’re trying to make a dent in the ugly data and figures."

From 2007 through June 2022, almost 20,000 Virginians died from drug overdoses, according to a report from the Virginia Department of Health. Each year since 2013, drugs have claimed more people in the state than gunshots or vehicle accidents, according to VDH data.

The statistics are equally sobering in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas, where 946 people died from overdoses between 2007 and June 2022. The total includes 374 deaths in Spotsylvania; 275 in Stafford; 142 in Fredericksburg; 84 in Caroline and 71 in King George.

Since 2019, almost 90% of the overdoses were from opioids. Some were legally prescribed painkillers while others were illegal versions that included substances such as the highly lethal fentanyl.

"We just lost a kid who (had) played baseball at one of the high schools I coach, and apparently it was a fentanyl overdose," said John Cook, a pastor at The Mount Church in North Stafford who's officiated funerals for numerous young victims of drug overdoses. "Clearly, it's an epidemic."

A complex case

Opioid medications have been used to treat pain since morphine was developed in the early 1800s. But things took a dramatic turn for the worse in the 1990s, when pharmaceutical companies began aggressively promoting opioid pills and tablets, reassuring the medical community that they weren't addictive.

As doctors prescribed them at greater rates, widespread abuse began, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. People who got painkillers after a vehicle crash or joint replacement became addicted. When the supply of legal drugs ran out, they turned to street drugs — often without knowing what the pills contained.

Overdoses soared and HHS declared opioid addiction a national crisis in 2017.

Localities sued drug makers and distributors for the actions that led to the epidemic, and lawsuits were combined into what's been described as "the most complex civil case in U.S. history," according to a recent presentation by the Virginia Association of Counties.

Virginia's Office of Attorney General also sued and got every city and county in the state to be part of the lawsuit. That means all Virginia localities are entitled to a piece of the settlement.

Localities have started receiving the first round of funds from Virginia's settlement and officials in King George and Stafford already have reached out to the RACSB for ideas about how to use them, Wickens said.

Both counties have held meetings with "key stakeholders," as described by Donna Kraus, deputy county administrator in Stafford. That includes representatives from law enforcement and fire and rescue to determine how to proceed as they're in the "initial stages of strategizing," she said.

Chris Miller, county administrator in King George, recently told the Board of Supervisors he planned to follow the GWRC's advice about using the regional models through the Community Services Board as well as the Rappahannock Area Health District.

"We’re just making sure we’re a part of that, and at the table," Miller said.

The local health district also has been involved in "early conversations about what a regional approach could look like," said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson.

Dividing the money

When the Virginia Abatement Authority published a tool localities could use to determine how much opioid settlement money was coming their way, lawsuits had been settled with three distributors and one pharmaceutical company: Johnson & Johnson.

The amounts posted don't include a $3.1 billion nationwide settlement from Walmart or the $10.7 billion that CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay, so it's clear that more money is on the way.

Localities are receiving funds on a "harm per capita" formula based on the number of opioid-related emergency room visits, deaths and milligrams of opioids.

Fairfax County, Virginia Beach, Henrico County, Richmond and Chesterfield County are receiving the highest percentage of opioid settlement money, according to data from the state attorney general’s office.

The state's abatement authority estimates Virginia will get $60 million through 2039 and the funds will be divided into various pots, according to the VaCo presentation. Local governments will get 30% of the total allotment; the state will get 15% and the remaining 55% will go to the abatement authority.

The 55% share for the authority will be divided four ways: another 15% goes to localities; 15% to state agencies; 35% for unrestricted use under the broad parameters of abatement and prevention; and the remaining 35% is for regional projects.

That means Fredericksburg-area localities could get funds from three different distributions if they're part of regional programs, Boyles said. Figuring out all the details of regional approaches probably will be complicated, given that the case settlement includes about 600 pages of court documents.

"We want to make sure we're getting the local and regional groups to understand the best way we can go after service projects," Boyles said. ""But what those service projects may be, I have no idea right now."