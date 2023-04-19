The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization believes a new bridge over the Rappahannock River is needed to at least keep up with traffic growth in the region.

Ian Ollis, director of FAMPO, broke down the details for five options developed in a river crossing study requested by Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

Ollis told the Policy Committee on Monday what impact the various proposals would have according to traffic models. He added that much more has to take place to even get a project in the plans, including environmental studies.

He warned anyone to avoid reading too much into details of the options, such as costs and impacts to the environment, because a much higher level of planning is required for any of the proposals to be viable. And such planning would have to first be approved.

Ollis highlighted the “significant bottleneck” issue for the region — calling it the worst in the state — where police chases, weather and construction can cause “regional traffic chaos, partly because our grid is limited.”

Often the traffic chaos on area roads is a ripple effect from issues on Interstate 95.

Ollis said there will be no improvements for area traffic unless something changes, and a new bridge would be a significant change.

The presentation pointed out specific impacts for each of the five options, and all but one includes a new bridge over the Rappahannock. One option has a new slip ramp being built near the I-95 exit to State Route 3, offering traffic a direct entrance to Celebrate Virginia and Central Park.

The concept of adding another river crossing came up during an east–west corridor study by FAMPO, which focused on pedestrian, bicycle and roadway options to improve traffic in the Fredericksburg area.

The crossing study initially identified a road in the Celebrate by Del Webb development off of U.S. 17 in Stafford County as a placeholder to see what impact a new bridge could have. The concept had the bridge being built on Celebrate Virginia Parkway and connecting to Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard in Fredericksburg on the south side of the river.

Residents of that Stafford development opposed the potential new bridge at that location, while other area residents said such a new crossing would help alleviate traffic jams. Several residents spoke at Monday’s meeting, and some were residents of Celebrate by Del Webb. They opposed the connection to Celebrate Virginia Parkway.

A few other residents spoke in favor of a new river crossing, including a connection to Celebrate Virginia Parkway on the Stafford side.

The first option is not a new bridge but a “slip ramp” on Interstate 95 near the State Route 3 exit. This option is by far the least expensive, at $25,047,469, but it would have a “major impact on commercial property,” according to the study. Using Virginia Department of Transportation data, the study estimates 10,165 vehicles per day would use the slip ramp into Central Park. Traffic on Bragg Road would decrease under this option.

The second option would add a river crossing connecting Gordon Shelton Boulevard on the Fredericksburg side of the Rappahannock to Celebrate Virginia Parkway and Commerce Parkway. The estimated price for the project is $204,921,898, and the study estimates 52,144 vehicles would cross the bridge daily under this option.

The third option starts at Gordon Shelton Boulevard, crosses the river and connects to Greenbank Road in Stafford. Greenbank Road would be widened to four lanes. The road would cross Celebrate Virginia Parkway, loop around the development and connect to Commerce Parkway. It would cost an estimated $233,028,277 — the most expensive of the five proposals. An estimated 53,402 vehicles would cross the new bridge daily.

The fourth option would connect Gordon Shelton Boulevard to Celebrate Virginia Parkway. This option would have the most “infringement on environmental easements through the most sensitive areas” and would require “a significant bridge span.” The estimated price for this option is $164,347,364, and an estimated 55,456 vehicles would cross the new bridge each day.

Option five is a long loop, taking a new road from Gordon Shelton Boulevard and Fall Hill Avenue across the river, where it would connect to Greenbank Road. Greenbank Road would be widened to four lanes and connect to Commerce Parkway. This option, estimated to cost $221,402,036, would “consume a lot of developable land” and allow for an estimated 58,227 vehicle trips over the new bridge daily.

Option five would result in the biggest overall “redistribution” of traffic.

Under that plan, Banks Ford Parkway, Greenbank Road and Bragg Road would have “significant” increases in traffic. Moderate increases would come to Carl D Silver Parkway, the Blue and Gray Parkway, Plantation Drive, Sanford Road, Truslow Road, U.S. 17 in Stafford and William Street in the city.

But this option would reduce traffic on Hospital Drive and Mary Washington Boulevard, along with Sanford Road.

Options three and four have similar, yet smaller impacts on the same roads as option five.

Option two shows significant traffic decreases on Hospital Drive and Mary Washington Boulevard, with smaller drops on Sanford Road, Truslow Road, U.S. 17 in Stafford and William Street in the city.

Ollis said more analysis is needed to really understand each proposal's impact on State Route 3 because its segments are complicated. Data indicate there would be traffic increases on sections of Route 3, but Ollis noted that several projects in the plans should help improve that network.

The study also broke down impacts to truck traffic.

Option five, according to the modeling, would also bring the biggest redistribution of truck traffic. It would take the most trucks off of U.S. 1, Route 3, U.S. 17 in Stafford, I–95, as well as the local and regional network overall.

The rerouted truck traffic could result in more of those vehicles using Gordon Road in Spotsylvania, and big increases in truck traffic on Truslow Road in Stafford, and Fall Hill Avenue.

Option two would bring small decreases in traffic for U.S. 1, Route 3 and U.S. 17 in Stafford. Overall, this option shifts the most truck traffic to I-95, with decreases coming to the regional and local roads.

Option three has the biggest decrease in truck traffic on U.S. 1 and third best for Route 3 and second-biggest drop for U.S. 17 in Stafford. Truck traffic would increase on Truslow Road and I-95.

Under option four, the data indicates it would result in the third-highest truck traffic reduction on U.S. 1, while it ranks second for a decrease on Route 3 and I-95. More trucks would use Truslow Road and U.S. 17, according to the model.

There was little discussion by the Policy Committee, but the report is scheduled to be back on its agenda at next month’s meeting.

Ollis said FAMPO will present the report with input and comments at that May meeting.