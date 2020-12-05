Orange County author Hilary Holladay pens biography of poet Adrienne Rich

“Rich pretty much said to these people honoring her that things were not the way they should be, that many women were being left out,” Holladay added. “Look at the Me Too movement today and you realize that she was saying things back in the 1970s that they would later champion. And she always did it with such eloquent words.”

Rich also suffered from rheumatoid arthritis from age, but never let it stop her from writing poems or evolving as a writer.

“She became an internationally prominent feminist, came out as a lesbian and eventually embraced Judaism,” said Holladay. “A lot of people through the years found in her a true role model.”

Holladay said her work on the book was a mix of interviews and document research at Harvard University.

“I would sit there in the Schlesinger Library and pour over her original correspondence, diaries and journals, taking copious notes,” she said. “It was easy enough to come up with people to interview because many of her acquaintances are still alive. It was a combination of old-fashioned shoe leather and scholarly research.”

Holladay said her view of Rich changed as she learned more about her, always keeping enough distance to appreciate both her strengths and foibles.