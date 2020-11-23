Orange fire and rescue dealing with outbreak as Fredericksburg area sets daily record for new virus cases

The Rappahannock Area Health District reported a record high of new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the Orange County Fire & EMS Department placed 11 workers in quarantine after six of them tested positive for the virus.

The Orange department shifted schedules to maintain minimum staffing levels on ambulances, Chief Nathan Mort said in a press release. It currently has 37 career staff serving the county’s 34,000 residents, according to the department website.

To mitigate further spread among workers, the department is continuing to follow safety protocols, such as issuing personal protective gear to employees; requiring them to wear N95 masks, eye protection and gloves on every call; sanitizing high-touch surface areas, vehicles and equipment; and screening employees daily, according to the press release.

The outbreak came as counties, health districts and the state itself set records for the largest number of new cases in a single day.

The Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, reported 139 new cases on Monday. The previous record was 127 new cases on June 14, when an outbreak tore through a Spotsylvania County nursing home, eventually resulting in 115 cases and 20 deaths.