Orange free clinic expands to include dental services

By the time work was done, the cost was more than double the original estimate, said McInnis, who keeps detailed reports on checks from anonymous individuals as well as donations of dental chairs or funds from the LOW Lions Club that paid for computer equipment.

Patients seem to appreciate the atmosphere as well as the care.

“I love this clinic; the people are so nice,” said Lorena Cadet, who lives in Locust Grove and works at one of the restaurants in the shopping center.

She was wearing a brace on each knee the Saturday she came to the dental clinic for a filling. She said she doesn’t have money for medical bills and doesn’t know what she would do without Living Water.

Darlene Rochford was in the same boat. Asked where she would be without the clinic, after she had two fillings done, she replied simply: “In pain. They’ve been a blessing, not only with dental but also medical.”

Living Water and Moss Free Clinic operate under the same premise: that dental patients also must be medical patients. Moss accepts patients who have Medicaid and is able to get some reimbursement from the federal government for it services since the program expanded July 1 to include dental coverage.