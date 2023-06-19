An 84-year-old Orange County woman was killed Thursday in a crash in the Locust Grove area, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the crash took place at 11:50 a.m. on Germanna Highway (State Route 3), less than a mile east of Pilgrim Church Road. Coffey said a 2007 Cadillac PTS pulled out of a parking lot and was crossing Germanna Highway when it went into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer driver was unable to avoid colliding with the Cadillac, police said. The impact caused the car to run off the road and strike the guardrail and several trees.

The Cadillac driver, Joanne C. Gibbons of Rhoadesville, was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where she died later that day. The tractor-trailer driver, a 41-year-old North Chesterfield woman, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Coffey said police are still investigating the incident.