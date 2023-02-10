This group of Rappahannock Ospreys does more running than flying, although some who’ve competed against them at high school matches might wonder if wings were involved.

An offshoot of the Fredericksburg Area Running Club, the Ospreys formed in 2015 as a chance for those ages 8 to 18 to get outside, away from video games, and learn some skills. If that led to spots on Fredericksburg-area high school teams, so be it, said Coach Dana Mills.

But she and other former runners, parents and volunteers are just as happy to promote a healthy lifestyle they hope will last a lifetime, said Jon Dachos, a coach who initially formed the Ospreys and returned to coaching them this year. He wanted kids to have the fun of a team sport, with the athletic and social aspects but without the pressure sometimes attached.

“Our goal is to kind of prepare them to run in high school and beyond,” Mills said, “but also for that to evolve into a lifelong love of running they can continue as adults.”

While winning races — and acclaim — wasn’t the primary goal, that’s happened, too, both to individuals and the club. The Rappahannock Ospreys recently were named Outstanding Youth Running Program for 2022 by Road Runners Club of America.

The Road Runners is a national program that honors individuals and clubs that are “keeping runners engaged and motivated,” according to its website. The Ospreys fit that bill, said Andy Smith, who helps oversee the national awards program.

“On a basic level, it is gender-inclusive, with strong participation numbers and a clear track record of success and sustainability,” he wrote in an email. “It is clear as well that under Dana Mills’ leadership, participants not only improve in running performance, but also gain valuable life skills such as persistence, resiliency and determination.”

There’s no doubt that some who’ve gathered two or three times weekly at John Lee Pratt Memorial Park in Stafford County for practice have hit the ground running, parlaying Osprey-taught skills into regional and state championships.

The list includes Brady Brennan, a Brooke Point High School runner who cruised to victory in district and regional events, and earned a state title last fall — as a sophomore. In high school events, Tyler Arnold and Justin Rau of Riverbend High School are his main rivals, and they all put in many miles together on the dirt track at Pratt, wearing Osprey uniforms.

So has Kate Loescher, a sophomore at Colonial Forge High School, who was named The Free Lance–Star’s female runner of the year in 2022. She won the Commonwealth District title and can run a 5:06 minute mile, Mills said.

While coaches are proud of those accomplishments, they’re just as excited to see 8-year-olds show up at the field — and there have been a lot of those recently. As many as 180 students are on the Osprey roster and weekly practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays usually draw about 40 runners.

“I love it, it’s good for them. It helps them get rid of some energy,” said Vic Barthelemy, a Spotsylvania County resident who helps Mills.

He said she does a great job explaining things to kids: the need for a warmup lap, why it’s important to stretch before and after running and how certain exercises help various muscle groups.

Club members follow her lead, even when some stretches look downright goofy. For instance, when asked to skip with their hands, the Ospreys flap their wings and run as if they’re preparing for liftoff.

Mills even breaks down how to drink water.

“If you are thirsty today,” she said on an afternoon when dark clouds filled the sky even as the temperature hit the high 60s, “drink little sips. If you start chugging water, you’re gonna throw up and have cramps.”

She also suggested the young runners swirl some water around their mouth and then spit it out. Mindful of her audience, which included a lot of young boys, she quickly added: “Don’t spit it on your friends.”

Homeschoolers are another big component of the Ospreys. Bryce Nearman, a long-legged 16-year-old who’s 6-foot-2 and runs a 5:20-minute mile, wanted to be part of a local high school team but wasn’t allowed. He’s found a place, as well as friends, with the Ospreys.

“I love to compete, and running is my thing,” he said.

The parents of Lucy Stanley, who’s 13, wanted her to make some more friends after the COVID-19 pandemic closed off social opportunities. The Ospreys have become a “major source” of her friends and she’s come to like running.

“Everybody’s so friendly,” she said. “I look forward to it a lot. Tuesday and Thursday are my favorite days of the week.”

On the younger side of the age scale is Kaleb Bedford, who’s been running since he was 2 and couldn’t wait to join the Ospreys. He signed up on his 8th birthday. Now 9, he’s trim and seemingly built for speed, and after a couple mile-long loops at Pratt this week he asked, “Coach Dana, can I do another one?”

Mills said most of the runners don’t know each other before they join Ospreys, but they build bonds which last, even when they wear uniforms of different high schools at regional meets. She shared a photo from the Commonwealth District track meet in October that showed 16 runners from various local schools, gathered in a half-circle, all arm-in-arm.

“We have an amazing group of kids,” she said, adding they’ve created an environment where newcomers automatically feel welcome. “Everybody has a place here whether you’re walking or running super fast, you know? I think we’ve built a neat kind of family here.”

The Rappahannock Ospreys practice Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:45–5:45 p.m. at Pratt Park. More information about the club is available online at runfarc.com/rappahannock-ospreys, on Facebook or Instagram @rappahannock_ospreys.