Outbreaks continue at assisted care facilities in Fredericksburg region

Buttner stressed complete separation between residents in assisted- and independent-living areas, with separate staff and entrances for them. Perry said residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms as much as possible.

Buttner thanked family members for their understanding as “we navigate the challenges of this virus.” Perry acknowledged that “these results are daunting and we are all frustrated by how long this virus has continued to spread. It underscores the persistent danger we face as a community and must overcome by helping one another.”

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living has asked the federal government for help, both with getting more personal protective equipment into facilities and for quicker results for COVID-19 tests. Its president, Mark Parkinson, also warned state governors that an uptick in local cases could lead to more infections in long-term care settings, and “unfortunately it has,” he said.

Data showed that nationwide, deaths in facilities had dropped from 3,091 the week of May 31 to 1,324 the week of June 28. But since July 5, communities and states have seen a spike in cases, and as they go up, so do deaths among the elderly in enclosed facilities, the association reported. It showed 1,458 deaths the week of July 19, the latest figures available.