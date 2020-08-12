Outbreaks continue at assisted care facilities in Fredericksburg region

Their websites show smiling senior citizens, savoring a variety of activities from exercising to enjoying the perfectly landscaped grounds around them.
The descriptions emphasize the buildings’ proximity to the “tree-lined streets of historic downtown Fredericksburg” and paint the picture of an atmosphere “perfect for those who are ready to expand their horizons.”
The facilities offer services to elderly people, ranging from those who can live independently but don’t want to worry about lawn chores or home repairs, to those who need help with daily living because of memory problems.
But when COVID-19 creeps into those communities, which are set up to assist older people with their needs, not provide round-the-clock medical care, managers and staff members suddenly find themselves in situations for which they haven’t necessarily been trained.
The global pandemic has exposed “some of the weaknesses in the health care system,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District. That’s particularly true in assisted living facilities, which tend to have fewer highly trained staff members on hand because they’re typically not needed.
“This can pose a challenge when COVID-19 enters facilities, as they do not have the same resources to control the spread of the disease as nursing homes,” she said.
There have been nine virus outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. Two were at small group-home settings and were not identified.
Two others were at nursing homes: Heritage Hall of King George, which was the first in the area, and Carriage Hill Health & Rehab, which was the deadliest. Of the 114 people under Carriage Hill’s roof with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 21 elderly residents died.
The other five outbreaks have been at assisted living facilities, including two similar facilities that have ongoing outbreaks. Both advertise high-end offerings and prices.
As of Wednesday, Harmony at Falls Run, which is off U.S. 17 in Stafford County, had reported 17 positive cases among residents and staff members. The local health district reported one death there—a man over age 80.
On the other side of the Rappahannock, Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg—which is off River Road in Spotsylvania County—has at least 15 positive cases, according to an email sent to family members Tuesday from Spring Arbor regional director Douglas Buttner.
He said two residents have been hospitalized, seven workers are recovering at home and all other Spring Arbor residents who have confirmed cases but haven’t shown symptoms “are resting comfortably in their apartments.”
Both facilities offer the kind of amenities detailed in the first part of this story—or at least they did before the global pandemic brought life to a standstill. According to the Seniorly website, which compares prices and offerings, both facilities arrange transportation; can help with daily activities such as bathing or eating; provide nonmedical assistance around the clock; and may have in-house beauty salons and telephones in each room.
Seniorly lists the average cost of assisted living in Fredericksburg and Virginia as $4,451 a month, but it’s $5,811 at Spring Harbor and $5,761 for a one-bedroom apartment for those in independent living at Harmony.
A sign for staff, posted at Harmony, speaks to some of the issues staff members are facing. Workers are told to use one gown per shift and to write their names on them, if needed. Those who use goggles or face shields are told to take them, use the next day and disinfect often, according to the sign. (Reusing gowns isn’t prohibited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially during a crisis situation.)
In letters to family members, Administrator Andrea Perry at Harmony and Buttner at Spring Arbor outlined precautions being taken to limit the spread of coronavirus, including more robust cleaning, more use of personal protective equipment, daily screening of residents and staff, and isolation of those infected.
Buttner stressed complete separation between residents in assisted- and independent-living areas, with separate staff and entrances for them. Perry said residents are encouraged to stay in their rooms as much as possible.
Buttner thanked family members for their understanding as “we navigate the challenges of this virus.” Perry acknowledged that “these results are daunting and we are all frustrated by how long this virus has continued to spread. It underscores the persistent danger we face as a community and must overcome by helping one another.”
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living has asked the federal government for help, both with getting more personal protective equipment into facilities and for quicker results for COVID-19 tests. Its president, Mark Parkinson, also warned state governors that an uptick in local cases could lead to more infections in long-term care settings, and “unfortunately it has,” he said.
Data showed that nationwide, deaths in facilities had dropped from 3,091 the week of May 31 to 1,324 the week of June 28. But since July 5, communities and states have seen a spike in cases, and as they go up, so do deaths among the elderly in enclosed facilities, the association reported. It showed 1,458 deaths the week of July 19, the latest figures available.
Similar trends have happened locally. For the first 15 days of July, there was only one time when the number of new daily cases went above 30. Then, the numbers begin to increase, along with positivity rates—which measure how many COVID-19 tests are positive among all those taken.
In August, there’s been only one time when the number of new daily cases was below 30. Last Friday, the local health district reported its third-highest daily increase to date—88 new cases in a 24-hour period, but a lag in reporting on the state website may have contributed to that sharp increase.
There also have been six other days this month when daily cases increased by 40 or more.
