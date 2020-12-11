Outside study calls for more understanding, inclusiveness in Fredericksburg

Another said they’ve lived in big cities most of their life and thought Fredericksburg was much calmer until the protests. Some said they were stunned and horrified by the tactics of the Fredericksburg Police Department to deploy tear gas on protesters and accused officers of harassing people of color for curfew violations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

An internal investigation by the city police found no wrongdoing on the department's part. Results of an outside review by the Police Executive Research Forum are expected next month.

ICSC officials encouraged city residents to become more tolerant of public demonstrations against racial injustice and for protesters to be willing to listen to the other side, as well.

“The kind of advocacy that you’ve seen over the last couple of months is often an important part of change-making processes,” Paynter said. “We also find that advocacy without conversation and without dialogue does not have the same kind of impact.”

Paynter urged city residents to drop the term “the real Fredericksburg” because it often applies to the aspects of the city they agree with. He said outsiders are often blamed for mischief or things that go awry in the city, and residents don’t typically welcome feedback from non-residents.