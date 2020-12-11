Outside study calls for more understanding, inclusiveness in Fredericksburg

An outside group that surveyed Fredericksburg residents and stakeholders about racial issues is urging the city and its residents to be more tolerant of those with opposing views and to work to create a more inclusive community.
The survey by The International Coalition of Sites of Conscience found differing views on racial equity in the city that were brought to light—and sometimes heightened—by protests that erupted in Fredericksburg and across the nation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this year.
The ICSC released its findings at a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon. A full report will be available on the city’s website next week and a video of the webinar will be uploaded to YouTube.
The ICSC received written or verbal feedback from 150 people, ranging from Fredericksburg residents to government officials to those who own businesses or work in the city.
Braden Paynter of the ICSC said his organization learned that people in Fredericksburg are emotional, invested and connected and that the protests that began in late May continue to be a flashpoint for many.
“This was the only place I really heard aggressive or abusive language being used of all the feedback that occurred,” Paynter said of the protests. “The vast majority of the language that we heard was directed at Black Lives Matter.”
The ICSC was founded in 1999 and has more than 300 members in 65 countries. Its purpose is to preserve historic sites where atrocities may have occurred and use them as teaching tools. Its website states that one of its goals is to “connect past to present, changing the world one memory at a time.”
The city originally hired the organization to help the council decide how to deal with a controversy over the slave auction block downtown. The council initially rejected requests from residents who found it offensive, but agreed to relocate it to the Fredericksburg Area Museum after getting more community input through the ICSC survey.
The move was initially delayed by lawsuits challenging the decision, but the city quickly relocated the block after it was vandalized during protests that followed Floyd's death during an arrest by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day weekend.
City officials then asked the ICSC to facilitate a racial equity survey as a non-biased third-party in the interest of transparency and to ensure a fair process, Fredericksburg Public Information Officer Sonja Cantu said.
The survey and interviews conducted in Fredericksburg covered a wide range of topics, including housing, criminal justice, economic development, protests and diversity on government boards and commissions.
One survey participant called the protesters “uneducated idiots” that wouldn’t know oppression “if it smacked them in the face.”
Another said they’ve lived in big cities most of their life and thought Fredericksburg was much calmer until the protests. Some said they were stunned and horrified by the tactics of the Fredericksburg Police Department to deploy tear gas on protesters and accused officers of harassing people of color for curfew violations.
An internal investigation by the city police found no wrongdoing on the department's part. Results of an outside review by the Police Executive Research Forum are expected next month.
ICSC officials encouraged city residents to become more tolerant of public demonstrations against racial injustice and for protesters to be willing to listen to the other side, as well.
“The kind of advocacy that you’ve seen over the last couple of months is often an important part of change-making processes,” Paynter said. “We also find that advocacy without conversation and without dialogue does not have the same kind of impact.”
Paynter urged city residents to drop the term “the real Fredericksburg” because it often applies to the aspects of the city they agree with. He said outsiders are often blamed for mischief or things that go awry in the city, and residents don’t typically welcome feedback from non-residents.
One survey participant said there is no need for racial equity in Fredericksburg because they see more interracial couples throughout the city than they’ve seen in their lifetime.
But a white man shared an experience of walking with this younger brother, who is black, and said they were spat at twice—once downtown and once in Central Park, where he was called a “race traitor.”
“I think it’s really important for everyone to recognize there’s not just one perspective or just one perspective that counts, but everyone has something valuable to bring to the table,” said Dina Bailey of the ICSC. “Everyone has an experience that’s really important and that does make up that tapestry of Fredericksburg.”
Paynter also encouraged more diversity on boards and commissions. He said there’s a lack of trust that government officials will follow through on promises.
He also said that often in Fredericksburg, diversity only means welcoming Black people into positions typically occupied by whites. Fredericksburg has one Black city councilman, Chuck Frye Jr. There are two Black School Board members, Jarvis Bailey and Malvina Kay. Schools Superintendent Marci Catlett and Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins are Black.
But Paynter said it’s time to be more inclusive of Asian-Americans, Latin-Americans and other races in the community, as well.
“Races are a broader and more complex set of spectrums in Fredericksburg than just white and Black,” Paynter said.
The City Council will consider the group’s findings at its upcoming retreat. The offsite retreat was rescheduled for a later date when council is able to meet in person once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
The ICSC listed several recommended steps for the city to take to improve racial equity.
- It said officials should collect data, be transparent, define terms and build inclusive participation in public processes.
- It also said leaders should encourage healthy dialogue in the community and offer learning opportunities to city staff.
- The group recommended that city government creates a mechanism for continued comment and input, acknowledge the full scope of the challenge and incorporate the lens of equity in all decision-making.
“The way to successfully and sustainably build that kind of change is by building relationships with people,” Paynter said, “and allowing people to share stories and understand perspectives that are not their own.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526
