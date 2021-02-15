Over 2,000 REC customers still without power from ice storm

Although temperatures are on the rise locally, about 2,200 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers are still without electrical power as a result of Saturday’s ice storm.

The REC reported contractors and out-of-state workers have already restored service to more than 18,000 customers since the outages first began over the weekend. But warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon and Monday caused muddy conditions to be added to the mix, creating challenges for workers and their equipment trying to gain access to trouble spots to make repairs.

Although the REC website reports progress is being made restoring power, the co-op said warmer temperatures are causing once iced-over trees to spring up and strike power lines, causing additional problems, in addition to trees falling due to saturated soil at the root base. An REC release said some of the outages could linger into Tuesday evening.

On Monday afternoon, Spotsylvania County still had 129 customers without power, while Caroline and Louisa counties had 187 and 510 outages, respectively. Hanover County, also in the REC service area, has the largest number of ongoing outages at 805.