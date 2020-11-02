Overnight closures set for I-95 in Stafford County

Overnight lane closures are slated on northbound Interstate 95 for work related to the Truslow Road bridge project in Stafford County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a release Monday afternoon that there will be intermittent, full traffic stops on the interstate around the bridge. The full closures will last up to 30 minutes.

Lane closures will start at 9 p.m. in preparation for the work.

Full stoppages will happen between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday, with all lanes scheduled to open at 4:30 a.m.

The bridge is being replaced as part of the express lanes extension on I-95.

