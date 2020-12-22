Overnight closures set for I-95 north near Quantico

Full closures are scheduled overnight Tuesday on Interstate 95 near the Quantico exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Northbound lane closures are set to start at 9 p.m., from just north of the State Route 610 to the Quantico exit, as crews prepare for the full traffic stoppages.
The full northbound lane closures will last for 30-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes are supposed to be open by 4:30 a.m.
The lane closures will allow crews to move a crane across the interstate to the median for work on the I-95 express lanes extension project.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
