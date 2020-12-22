 Skip to main content
Overnight closures set for I-95 north near Quantico
Full closures are scheduled overnight Tuesday on Interstate 95 near the Quantico exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Northbound lane closures are set to start at 9 p.m., from just north of the State Route 610 to the Quantico exit, as crews prepare for the full traffic stoppages. 

The full northbound lane closures will last for 30-minute intervals between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes are supposed to be open by 4:30 a.m.

The lane closures will allow crews to move a crane across the interstate to the median for work on the I-95 express lanes extension project.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

