Overnight closures set for I-95 this week

  • 0

Work on the express lanes extension will cause overnight delays on northbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County this week.

The work will require periodic, temporary, full closures of the interstate near the U.S. 17 exit. Crews are building a flyover ramp north of the exit as part of the 10-mile express lanes extension.

The lane closures were scheduled to start Monday at 10 p.m., with northbound I-95 reduced to one lane from the U.S. 17 exit to Centreport Parkway in Stafford, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The same lane closures are scheduled to run through Friday.

Also, between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, crews will stop all northbound traffic for periods up to 30 minutes before reopening the single lane.

The express lanes extension is adding three new access points: U.S. 17; Courthouse Road; and the Quantico exit.

Work started in 2019 on the $640-million extension. The extended section is scheduled to open in late 2023.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

