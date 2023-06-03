Work related to the northbound Interstate 95 Rappahannock River crossing project will lead to overnight closures of U.S. 17 in Stafford County next week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Friday news release that crews will install beams on a new span over the highway that will carry traffic on the new local northbound I-95 lanes.

Each night this week at 11 p.m., U.S. 17 is scheduled to have intermittent full traffic stops for up to 30 minutes. The intermittent stops are scheduled to end at 3 a.m. the following day.

VDOT said if work is still needed on Friday, the full U.S. 17 closures would begin at midnight.

The $132-million project will add three new lanes on northbound I-95 between State Route 3 and U.S. 17. The new northbound lanes are scheduled to open in May 2024.