Overnight closures set to fix I-95 off-ramp in Stafford

A vehicle fire “heavily damaged the pavement” on the temporary northbound Interstate 95 off-ramp to U.S. 17 in Stafford County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Repairing it will require overnight closures on Wednesday and Thursday.

The fire happened in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday.

The off-ramp closure is scheduled to take place between midnight and 3 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Traffic that would use the exit during the closures can continue north on the interstate and use the next exit, at Centreport Parkway, to get onto U.S. 1.

The temporary exit ramp is part of the $132-million northbound Rappahannock River crossing project, which is adding three new lanes on that side of the interstate between the U.S. 17 and State Route 3 exits.

The southbound crossing project has already opened.