Overnight heavy rains ravage Brooke Road in Stafford

Heavy rain once again brought dangerous flooding conditions to a rural Stafford roadway, requiring two stranded motorists to call for emergency assistance Saturday.
Stafford County first responders were first dispatched to a water rescue call near Brooke and Raven roads at 9:42 a.m., where they found a Lincoln SUV stalled and partially submerged in about 2 feet of cold, murky water.
“The driver was escorted out of the vehicle by two members of the [fire and rescue] department,” said Katie Caler, spokeswoman for Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department. Caler said the motorist was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
First responders returned again to the 2100 block of Brooke Road at 12:30 p.m. in response to a Mercedes Benz automobile on fire, stranded in high water.
“The driver was attempting to drive through the water and the car caught fire,” said Caler. “It was well engulfed in flames when units arrived.”
Caler said no injuries were reported in either of the two incidents.
In a Saturday email, Kelly Hannon, communications manager of VDOT’s Fredericksburg District, reported Brooke Road was closed to traffic about 9 a.m. Saturday, between Raven and Marlborough Point roads, where crews placed “road closed” and “road closed to through traffic” signs near the intersection of Raven Road and Maplewood Drive. VDOT has also been using an electronic message board near the Andrew Chapel Road intersection to advise travelers to use caution due to potential high water.
Support Local Journalism
Prior to Saturday’s road closure, Hannon wrote, high water advisory signs were posted on Brooke Road to help inform motorists, “a road is passable with caution, but a portion of the road has standing water.” Water pumps were also used on Thursday to remove standing water from Brooke Road in the Accokeek Creek area.
In October, Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton said rainwater runoff from subdivisions in the area along the north side of Brooke Road has significantly added to the flooding problem in the area. Although Shelton said stormwater management requirements were met during initial construction of the homes, that work was not good enough.
“We know that’s a problem and there’s nothing we can do about that now,” said Shelton. “They were built to standard, although I think the standards should have been different.”
Hannon also wrote on Saturday that beaver dams within Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve may also be contributing to flooding on Brooke Road. Hannon said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is leading efforts to remove beaver dams, and the project is expected to run several weeks.
Between Friday night and Saturday morning, about 1 1/2 inches of rain fell in the region, according to the University of Mary Washington Weather Station. Residents along the flooded stretch of roadway said rain routinely results in a total washout of the rural travel lanes.
About 300 homes are situated in the area that parallels Accokeek Creek, from Andrew Chapel Road to the Crow’s Nest canoe launch area, and nearby residents plan to bring their concerns to Stafford County supervisors during the board’s Dec. 15 meeting.
In heavy rain last month, Marlborough Point resident Maria Edgar set out for a doctor’s appointment traveling west along washed-out Brooke Road. Near Raven Road, Edgar’s Toyota Prius began to take on water and eventually stalled in the fast-flowing current. Edgar lowered her window and swam head-first into the water. The current began pulling her away, but she grabbed the rear door handle of the vehicle and held on. An off-duty FBI agent, along with a retired Army master sergeant, brought Edgar safely to shore.
“We implore travelers to please follow direction from road closed signs and barriers, and to never risk your safety by driving through a road that is covered by water,” wrote Hannon.
Travelers can find updates on a road’s status at 511virginia.org.
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.