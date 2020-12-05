Overnight heavy rains ravage Brooke Road in Stafford

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to Saturday’s road closure, Hannon wrote, high water advisory signs were posted on Brooke Road to help inform motorists, “a road is passable with caution, but a portion of the road has standing water.” Water pumps were also used on Thursday to remove standing water from Brooke Road in the Accokeek Creek area.

In October, Aquia Supervisor Cindy Shelton said rainwater runoff from subdivisions in the area along the north side of Brooke Road has significantly added to the flooding problem in the area. Although Shelton said stormwater management requirements were met during initial construction of the homes, that work was not good enough.

“We know that’s a problem and there’s nothing we can do about that now,” said Shelton. “They were built to standard, although I think the standards should have been different.”

Hannon also wrote on Saturday that beaver dams within Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve may also be contributing to flooding on Brooke Road. Hannon said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is leading efforts to remove beaver dams, and the project is expected to run several weeks.