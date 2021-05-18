 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overnight I-95 lane closures start Tuesday night
0 comments

Overnight I-95 lane closures start Tuesday night

{{featured_button_text}}

Overnight lane closures are slated for southbound Interstate 95 in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The lane closures will happen between Centreport Parkway, beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The southbound off-ramp at U.S. 17 will be closed between midnight and 3 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers should expect lane closures on the interstate until 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Southbound I–95 travelers who plan to use the U.S. 17 exit during the work should instead exit at Centreport Parkway, according to VDOT.

The lane closures will allow crews to continue work on the U.S. 17 overpasses as part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project, which is adding three lanes to the interstate.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert