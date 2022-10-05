Overnight I-95 traffic stops planned

Work on the American Legion bridge in Stafford County is progressing, and will lead to temporary overnight traffic stops of Interstate 95 for some of the work.

The American Legion bridge was closed in April for a replacement project related to the express lanes extension. The span also is being rebuilt to handle the widening of I-95 as part of the 10-mile electronic toll lanes extension.

The traffic stoppages, for each direction, are needed so crews can lift and set steel beams on the span’s piers. The American Legion overpass is situated between the Courthouse Road and Centreport Parkway exits.

In a news release, the Virginia Department of Transportation said the overnight I-95 stoppages were scheduled to begin Wednesday and will continue into next week.

Each night at 10, crews will begin reducing I-95 traffic to a single lane in the work zone. The intermittent traffic stoppages will happen between midnight and 3 a.m. and last up to 30 minutes each time.

The same overnight lane closures and traffic stoppages are planned for next week, Wednesday through Friday.

Also, VDOT has authorized a height restriction (15 feet, 2 inches) on southbound I-95 in the work zone while the American Legion overpass is under construction. Vehicles taller than the restriction height can use the Courthouse Road exit to get on U.S. 1, according to VDOT.

VDOT said the height restriction will be removed when southbound traffic is shifted to the right of the existing lanes, which is expected to happen in early December. When the bridge is open, the height restriction will be 16 feet, 6 inches.

The American Legion bridge, which will be wider than the old span, is scheduled to open in January.

The electronic toll lanes are being extended from State Route 610 to U.S. 17 in Stafford. The $565 million extension is scheduled for a late 2023 opening.