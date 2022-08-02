 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overnight I-95 work to close lanes in Fredericksburg area

  • 0

Travelers on Interstate 95 should expect overnight lane closures in several Fredericksburg-area spots this week.

The lane closures are scheduled to be in effect overnight through Saturday morning between the Quantico exit in Stafford County and the Carmel Church exit in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The lane closures are set for both directions and are expected to start at 9 each night and continue through the following mornings.

The closures will happen, depending on the weather, at the Quantico exit, which will include full traffic stops; from Centreport Parkway to U.S. 17 in Stafford; from State Route 3 in Fredericksburg to the Thornburg exit in Spotsylvania; and from the Ladysmith exit to the Doswell exit in Caroline.

An overnight Tuesday closure is scheduled for the U.S. 17 ramp toward Fauquier County. The ramp is scheduled to close from midnight to 3 a.m. only once this week, but the work could last longer, VDOT said.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Quarles sells fuel service assets

Quarles sells fuel service assets

Fredericksburg fuel company Quarles Petroleum sold most of its assets to one of the biggest convenience store and fuel wholesalers in the U.S.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tensions soar as rival protests take place near Iraqi parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert