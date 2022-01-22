Overwhelmed hospitals use 'Safe at Home' program to treat some Fredericksburg-area COVID patients

April Achter put it another way. She’s the population health coordinator for the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and two other counties.

“The United States is averaging more than 800,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,900 deaths per day,” she wrote in an update. “These are staggering numbers and it can be easy to look at them in the abstract. But these numbers are people, our friends, our family, our loved ones.”

She pointed out that a Boeing 747 holds about 400 passengers. Daily COVID-19 deaths are the equivalent of four 747s “crashing each day with no survivors.”

“This is one of the most deadly diseases in history,” Achter said. “And that metric doesn’t include other impacts to our society.”

Even if local numbers are starting to drop somewhat, “we are by no means out of the woods yet and we cannot become complacent,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District.

She stressed the ongoing importance of safety measures: vaccinations, booster shots and higher-grade masks such as N95 or KN95, along with social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick.