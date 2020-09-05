Ozzy Ramos leads effort to help clear the air during pandemic

During the few times he comments on social media, Ozzy Ramos encourages people to get out of their chair and do something.

“You look around in this world, and there is so much of people arguing and hating and ridiculing each other,” he said. “I tell people to go out and do something for your community. Be the change.”

Ramos is the founder and CEO of Home of Miracles & Embraces, or HOME, a youth development and humanitarian organization based in Stafford County. Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, he started wearing a mask, even though his own family ridiculed him.

As the crisis progressed, he shared a discovery—a way to make face coverings from air filters used in furnaces—then he felt the need to make sure law enforcement officers and front-line workers were properly equipped. His organization gave them about 2,500 masks, along with hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial wipes.