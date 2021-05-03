Pair of crashes in Fredericksburg region leave three dead

Three people died in a pair of crashes in the Fredericksburg region Friday and Saturday.

One of the crashes happened in Orange County shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday and resulted in manslaughter and driving under the influence charges, according to the Virginia State Police.

State police said a Chevrolet Silverado was heading east on Independence Road and ran a stop sign at the intersection with Zachary Taylor Highway. The pickup collided with a northbound Honda CRV, then hit an embankment and overturned.

The pickup driver, 43-year-old Unionville resident Michael E. Sprouse, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mary Washington Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The Honda driver, Ralph T. Plasse, 54, and a passenger, Stacy L. Plasse, 44, both of Unionville, died at the scene. Police said both were wearing seatbelts.

Police charged Sprouse with two felony counts of driving under the influence manslaughter, one felony count of driving under the influence and one count of running a stop sign. He is being held without bond and will be incarcerated at the Central Virginia Regional Jail once he is released from the hospital.