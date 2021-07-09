PALS group helps people with pulmonary conditions breathe a little easier

Rickie Daniels suspects COVID-19 has left a lot of people with long-term breathing problems.
For those struggling to figure out how to live in this new world—with shortness of breath or the possibility of being tethered to an oxygen tank—she and others in her group can offer some tips.
She’s the leader of the Pulmonary Pals Support Group or PALS, a community of people living with lung disease or transplanted lungs. Many have COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as a result of smoking, but cigarettes haven’t been the only cause of their health problems.
Daniels, 77, did smoke for 50 years—and could kick herself for starting so young—but she also suffered lung damage from mold exposure. She’s learned a lot about oxygen units that can be carried in backpacks so people can still enjoy activities like riding horses, which she did when she was first diagnosed.
These days, she needs a larger portable unit that’s too heavy to carry, so she totes it in a pet stroller as she walks through her Spotsylvania County neighborhood or visits friends for a card game.
Daniels and fellow members also research new treatments and techniques for those with respiratory problems. The guidance can be a blessing after people are diagnosed with a disease like COPD that has no cure. Often, she said, patients learn of their condition, get a prescription for medicine and an oxygen supplier and are told to come back to the doctor’s office in six months or a year.
“This is devastating,” she said. “This is where the support group tries to reach out and let people know this is not the end of the world.”
As pandemic restrictions ease, PALS is looking to resume in-person meetings in August. The group meets from noon to 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Salem Church Library, Room B, in Spotsylvania.
“I am hoping that anyone in a recovery status from COVID or whatever … they’re welcome to come and join us,” she said. “We’ve developed ways to live with this condition.”
For instance, those who suffer shortness of breath quickly learn it’s better to squat down to pick up something than bend over. The lungs extend down the chest cavity, Daniels said, and bending over can cut off the oxygen supply for someone who already has limited lung function.
Daniels has led the PALS group for about three years, and her interest in helping others garnered national attention. The COPD Foundation asked her to become a state captain, a volunteer who spreads awareness of the condition and mentors those with it.
“Rickie is passionate and she is a genuine advocate for the COPD community,” said Stephanie Williams, the community program manager at the national foundation. “She’s just determined to make a difference.”
DEALING WITH DIAGNOSIS
COPD is a group of progressive lung diseases, “kind of an umbrella term for asthma, emphysema and bronchitis,” said Karen Vollten, a member of the support group that originally started about 25 years ago for those with lung transplants.
While there’s no cure for COPD, there are treatments that can manage it. Daniels believe they are vital.
“COPD is a one-way track, but so is life,” she said. “How you deal with it is how you’re going to spend the rest of your life.”
When she was diagnosed in her late 60s, she was already a widow, having lost her husband, Tom, in 2004. Even before he retired from his 30 years in the Navy, he commented one day how she had followed him around the world and taken care of his three children.
“What would you like to do?” he asked her.
She’d been thinking about the pony she had as a child and said she’d like a horse again. Daniels ended up with two, so both she and her husband could ride trails.
The couple bought 5 acres near Massaponax, and she eventually cared for 13 different horses in the four decades that followed. They named their farm Indihoma, a combination of their home states, Indiana and Oklahoma.
She was a founding member of the local chapter of the Virginia Dressage Association and became an “unabashed lover of the American Morgan Horse.”
Throughout those years—and amid the dust of horse barns and show rings—Daniels regularly had respiratory problems and was treated with strong antibiotics for bronchitis.
When the condition kept returning, she learned her years of smoking and two different kinds of mold in their farm home had led to COPD.
In the beginning, when she didn’t require as much oxygen, she rode horses several hours a day with a smaller oxygen unit on her back. As her disease progressed, she’s needed oxygen around the clock, but does everything she can to stay active, exercise as much as possible and eat a healthy diet.
“It’s a difficult disease to live with, but with the right care and early detection, life can be long and fulfilling,” she said. “That’s the hope for all of us.”
‘ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC’
Daniels ticks off details about exercise programs, medicine and equipment as well as what Medicare pays for and what it doesn’t. People sharing information with those new to a diagnosis is one of the best aspects of the support group, she said.
“Each person can realize they’re not the only one stuck with this,” she said.
She’s learned that better equipment, for those who can afford it, is worth it. At first, she used the hard, green tubing that Medicare provided. It ran from the oxygen tank to the cannula, the piece that wraps around the ears and includes the nosepiece.
One day she was heading to the laundry room and got her foot wrapped around the stiff tubing. She ended up breaking her leg and enduring the worst pain, during recovery, that she’d ever experienced.
Since then, she’s invested $50 a year in softer tubing that’s more flexible—and forgiving.
Her experiences, and desire to help others avoid the same bumps, make her the perfect support group leader, said Vollten, who had a double-lung transplant five years ago.
“Oh my gosh, she is absolutely fantastic,” Vollten said. “She’s organized, she’s capable, she’s smart, she’s computer literate. I knew she would be great, but she was hesitant about doing it, and the next thing you know, she’s taking the ball and running with it.”
Vollten agrees with Daniels that there are COVID-19 “long haulers” with ongoing respiratory problems from the virus. They probably could benefit from the experience of others who’ve dealt with the same matters.
“They need to talk to their doctor first of all,” Vollten said. “The doctor can provide the medication, but we can provide the support.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425