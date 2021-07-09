PALS group helps people with pulmonary conditions breathe a little easier

COPD is a group of progressive lung diseases, “kind of an umbrella term for asthma, emphysema and bronchitis,” said Karen Vollten, a member of the support group that originally started about 25 years ago for those with lung transplants.

While there’s no cure for COPD, there are treatments that can manage it. Daniels believe they are vital.

“COPD is a one-way track, but so is life,” she said. “How you deal with it is how you’re going to spend the rest of your life.”

When she was diagnosed in her late 60s, she was already a widow, having lost her husband, Tom, in 2004. Even before he retired from his 30 years in the Navy, he commented one day how she had followed him around the world and taken care of his three children.

“What would you like to do?” he asked her.

She’d been thinking about the pony she had as a child and said she’d like a horse again. Daniels ended up with two, so both she and her husband could ride trails.

The couple bought 5 acres near Massaponax, and she eventually cared for 13 different horses in the four decades that followed. They named their farm Indihoma, a combination of their home states, Indiana and Oklahoma.