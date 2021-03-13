Pamela Green, 16, reflects on a year of COVID

This time last year, Pamela Green was looking forward to the STEM fair she had spent eight months planning.
The Colonial Forge High School sophomore, then 15, conceived of the countywide event as a way to increase interest in STEM fields in rural communities.
With her school’s chapter of the Science National Honors Society, Pamela arranged for 100 vendors—colleges, universities, local businesses and police departments—to set up booths at the fair, which was to be held at the high school in April 2020.
She visited Rep. Rob Wittman at his office in Washington and arranged for him to be the fair’s keynote speaker.
“It was going to be a huge thing,” Pamela said.
She had been hearing vague reports about the coronavirus, but “it seemed like something from a faraway land,” she said. She didn’t expect it to affect her life in Stafford at all.
And then she received the news that she’d have to cancel the fair.
“At that point, I was like, this is strange, are you sure we have to cancel? Can’t we just postpone?” she remembered.
That was Pamela’s first clue that something bigger than she’d ever experienced was about to disrupt her high school career, and her whole life.
The cancellations and upheavals just kept coming. Pamela and all Virginia public school students went home for spring break and never went back to school. Her sophomore year petered out.
“Virtual learning—I don’t think there was any,” she said. “At the beginning, everyone thought we would come back. All the teachers said, ‘When you come back, you’ll have XYZ to do.’ And then once the governor said all school was cancelled for the rest of the year, the teachers went radio silent. Later on they sent assignments, but nothing was graded, so no one did them.”
She also didn’t get to play on the junior varsity soccer team.
“A week after tryouts, when we were all celebrating making the team, the whole season got canceled,” she said. “I was so excited to be on the team because it was a way to build up to varsity. And we had a really good team.”
Pamela tried to look forward to the prospect of “a long summer.”
“But then after a couple of months, you miss your school, your peers, your interaction with your teachers,” she said.
She got through the lockdown of the spring and early summer by spending time with her older sister, with whom she is very close. Like many people, the two of them tried to take up new hobbies—some more successfully than others.
“I tried to pick up sewing, but that didn’t work out well,” Pamela said with a laugh. “I sewed a mask for my dad and it looks really bad. He wore it, like, twice. It’s pretty bad.”
Baking was a more successful endeavor. She and her sister whipped up sheet cakes, pound cakes and even labor-intensive croissants.
“Those took three days to make,” she said. “We had time to waste!”
But 2020 wasn’t done doling out disappointments. In 2019, Pamela applied and was accepted to the selective Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange program, a study-abroad scholarship program funded by the U.S. and German governments.
She was going to spend a year living with a family and go to school in the town of Biberacht, near the German border with Switzerland.
“I was so excited to go to Germany,” Pamela said. “It’s a very, very competitive program. Only 250 students from entire U.S. get to go. I had to apply a year early. It was a rigorous process with interviews. I even had a host family assigned and we were planning the year.”
She was supposed to leave in August, but the State Department canceled the program. Then there was the possibility of leaving in January, but that didn’t happen, either.
Pamela took extra classes in preparation for her year abroad, so she started the 2020–21 school year as a senior. In a normal year, being a senior in high school might have made up for the disappointment of not going to Germany—but school during a pandemic has been far from normal.
“There are none of the senior privileges you look forward to—no football games, no homecoming or pep rallies,” Pamela said. “The privilege to eat lunch out on the patio—that’s not happening anymore.”
She played fall club soccer but tore her ACL and had surgery before Christmas. Then in January, her grandmother died of COVID-19.
“2020 hasn’t been the best,” Pamela said.
Still, she is able to look past the difficulties and find things to feel good about.
With the Colonial Forge chapter of the Science National Honor Society, Pamela has been making short videos for students about COVID-19 misinformation, proper mask-wearing and handwashing techniques and how to navigate Canvas, the school’s online learning platform.
“That helps me feel like I’m contributing something to others,” she said.
She feels hopeful that she’ll still get to go to Germany, and she’s looking forward to starting at the University of Virginia this fall, where she plans to double-major in chemistry and international affairs.
“I think it’s easier to be positive than negative,” Pamela said.
