Pamela Green, 16, reflects on a year of COVID

The cancellations and upheavals just kept coming. Pamela and all Virginia public school students went home for spring break and never went back to school. Her sophomore year petered out.

“Virtual learning—I don’t think there was any,” she said. “At the beginning, everyone thought we would come back. All the teachers said, ‘When you come back, you’ll have XYZ to do.’ And then once the governor said all school was cancelled for the rest of the year, the teachers went radio silent. Later on they sent assignments, but nothing was graded, so no one did them.”

She also didn’t get to play on the junior varsity soccer team.

“A week after tryouts, when we were all celebrating making the team, the whole season got canceled,” she said. “I was so excited to be on the team because it was a way to build up to varsity. And we had a really good team.”

Pamela tried to look forward to the prospect of “a long summer.”

“But then after a couple of months, you miss your school, your peers, your interaction with your teachers,” she said.