Pandemic forged future leaders, Culpeper student to tell Germanna grads

Joseph Smith, the Culpeper student chosen for Tuesday’s keynote address during Germanna Community College’s 2022 spring commencement, will tell attendees he’s proud of the way he and other Germanna graduates are coming through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are the future leaders of tomorrow, and we have lived through the most tumultuous of times in modern history,” Smith, 18, writes in his prepared remarks. “I know that we are all tired of hearing about the pandemic, I know I sure am, but I do want to acknowledge the amazing feat that we were able to accomplish during that time. As the world grappled with the pandemic, we also had to concentrate on our studies, on moving towards our goals and making our may through higher education.”

“We’ve been through a lot these past two years and just when it seems like life can get back to some sense of normalcy, additional obstacles come our way,” Smith continues. “Whether illness, financial difficulties, or simply the daily toll of life, we all have struggled throughout the past few years. Despite this struggle, we have all been able to achieve something great ...”

Smith, a member of the Early College Germanna Scholars Program, will speak during the spring commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. May 10 in the University of Mary Washington’s Anderson Center.

Dovetailing with the theme of Smith’s speech, while most U.S. colleges suffered sharp enrollment declines during the pandemic, Germanna hardly missed a beat.

Germanna’s enrollment has increased 15.6 percent over the past four years, thanks to its innovative online programs, such as College Everywhere, and determined students, college officials said.

On Tuesday, 724 graduates will be awarded 1,112 degrees and certificates during Germanna’s spring commencement. The college holds two commencements a year; it graduated 966 students in December.

Those numbers compare favorably to Germanna’s enrollment before the pandemic struck in early 2020, officials said.

Smith, who will transfer to George Mason University, will graduate from Germanna with an associate’s degree in general studies. A dual-enrollment student, he will earn a diploma from Culpeper County High School this spring as well as his Germanna degree.

Smith said he intends to pursue a law degree at GMU, and may minor in political science and economics.

“Thanks to the support of Culpeper donors Joe and Linda Daniel and Josh Daniel and Pam Glasscock, Joseph and his classmates are graduating with both high school diplomas and associate degrees,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said in a statement. “Our partnership with Culpeper County Public Schools benefits not just Germanna Scholars but the Culpeper community by keeping overall student-loan debt down and accelerating time to complete bachelor degrees. “

The Germanna Scholars program is open to juniors and seniors at Culpeper and Eastern View high schools.

Germanna’s Gladys P. Todd Academy similarly benefits juniors and seniors at Spotsylvania and James Monroe high schools. That program was created by the late Doris Buffett, a Fredericksburg-area philanthropist.

Germanna’s Nursing and Health Sciences Convocation, which includes pinning and lamp- lighting ceremonies for health-care graduates, will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday before the commencement.

To learn more, see germanna.edu.