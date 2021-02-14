Pandemic has varying effects on local referrals to Child Protective Services

Swift said one reason for the rising number of cases is a statewide policy change initiated in July 2020 that extended the time family assessments stay open, increasing the number of open cases each month.

The pandemic is also responsible, she said.

"[It] has had an enormous impact on families in terms of isolation, unemployment, food insecurity, child care challenges, financial hardship, mental health and substance abuse struggles," Swift said.

The closure of schools has made it more difficult to "identify and reach children in need of services," she said, and has also "increased assistance needs for families struggling with supervision of their children learning from home, while juggling their own employment responsibilities or ability to secure employment."

Advocates continue to ask the wider community to work together to keep children safe.

As pandemic-related school closures continue, Sneed encouraged everyone to "just be that friendly adult who checks on families" in their social circle.