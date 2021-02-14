Pandemic has varying effects on local referrals to Child Protective Services

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected referrals to Child Protective Services differently across area jurisdictions, with some reporting more calls in 2020 as compared with the previous year and others reporting fewer calls or no significant change.
The number of valid referrals—meaning calls to social services departments that resulted in investigations—was down in 2020 as compared with 2019 in Fredericksburg and Caroline and Stafford counties, but almost doubled in Spotsylvania County.
Calls were also down in King George County, but Social Services Director Jonathan Franklin said he sees this as "normal fluctuation."
Advocates have feared that pandemic-related school closures would result in a drop in referrals to CPS, because teachers and other school officials are mandated reporters of child abuse and neglect.
Last May, the Virginia Department of Social Services reported a 50 percent decrease in the number of child abuse and neglect hotline referrals and a 90 percent drop in referrals from school staff.
Locally, all school divisions began the 2020–21 school year in August with students learning virtually, and most continued to operate virtually for the rest of 2020, with the exception of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, which brought students back to school buildings part-time in October.
In area jurisdictions where referrals dropped last year, some social services directors attributed the decline to school closures, but others said school operating status did not "significantly" affect the number of referrals.
The Caroline County Department of Social Services received a total of 62 valid referrals for child abuse and neglect between April and December of 2019. Over those same months in 2020, the office received 37 valid referrals—a 40 percent decrease.
"I will say in looking at our number of referrals—we still get plenty of calls but the percentage that are valid is smaller," said Wendy Sneed, director of the Caroline County Department of Social Services. "In my opinion, it is tied to the fact that a number of people—particularly mandated reporters—are not laying eyes on children."
Sneed said the department has not been receiving the same number of calls from the schools or from mental health counselors as it normally would.
"Here in Caroline, we’re largely virtual, except for a very small percentage, and even the kids who are getting different mental health treatments [outside of school], a lot of them are doing it by telehealth," she said. "The kids are not getting the same kind of eyes on them—they are not getting that one-to-one time. I feel like that’s got to be a huge contributing factor."
Stafford County's Department of Social Services received about 24 percent fewer valid referrals between April and December 2020 than it did over the same months in 2019, according to Director Michael Muse.
There were 489 new referrals to CPS over the 10 months in 2019 and 372 in 2020, he said. Muse noted that the number of referrals picked up in October and for the last three months of the year was "almost identical" to the previous year.
Stafford County Public Schools implemented a hybrid in-person program for elementary students in October, but Muse said the increased referral rate was not attributable to schools reopening.
"While we have received referrals from the elementary schools, the numbers have not been that significant," Muse wrote in an email. "Recently, we have received more referrals related to domestic violence, mental health and out-of-state [custody] requests than normal."
Referrals to CPS in the city of Fredericksburg were "significantly below average," Social Services Director Christen Gallik said.
"We accepted 191 valid CPS referrals in 2019 and accepted 156 valid CPS referrals in 2020—an 18 percent decrease," she wrote in an email. "Similarly, in 2019, we removed children from 19 families. In 2020, we removed children from six different families."
King George County’s social services department accepted about 19 percent more valid referrals in 2019 than in 2020.
However, Franklin said he does not see this as a “significant” difference.
“These appear to be normal fluctuations in my experience,” he said.
The department is “definitely receiving significantly fewer calls from the schools,” he said.
While other jurisdictions saw a decrease in valid referrals to CPS, Spotsylvania case counts increased 83 percent between January and November 2020.
"The numbers when the pandemic first hit appeared to stall for a couple months," wrote Amy Swift, social services department director, wrote in an email. "Starting in June, we saw a steep increase and since that time the numbers have continued to rise."
From July to November of last year, there were more new referrals every month than there were the same months in 2019.
The number of new referrals went from 69 to 73 between September and November 2019 and from 89 to 112 between September and November 2020.
New CPS cases are also more severe than in previous years, Swift said.
"Typically, there is a balance of mild- and severe-in-nature calls. What we are seeing now is a larger percentage of more severe and complex cases," she said.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools brought students who selected a hybrid in-person program back to school buildings in October, but all students reverted to virtual learning following winter break and will stay virtual through March 1.
Swift said one reason for the rising number of cases is a statewide policy change initiated in July 2020 that extended the time family assessments stay open, increasing the number of open cases each month.
The pandemic is also responsible, she said.
"[It] has had an enormous impact on families in terms of isolation, unemployment, food insecurity, child care challenges, financial hardship, mental health and substance abuse struggles," Swift said.
The closure of schools has made it more difficult to "identify and reach children in need of services," she said, and has also "increased assistance needs for families struggling with supervision of their children learning from home, while juggling their own employment responsibilities or ability to secure employment."
Advocates continue to ask the wider community to work together to keep children safe.
As pandemic-related school closures continue, Sneed encouraged everyone to "just be that friendly adult who checks on families" in their social circle.
"Anyone that has a relationship with kids where they are a trusted adult can have a conversation, without pressing, but just asking, 'Hey, how are you doing? Is everything all right?' " she said. "With many kids, all you have to do is open the door and they will talk, and just knowing there is someone out there who cares enough to even ask—that's a great thing."
Swift said people can report suspected child abuse or neglect to the state hotline.
"Let the department help in determining if your concern meets the definition of abuse or neglect," she said. "It may be that a family simply needs to be referred to our prevention team for some additional supports to prevent abuse and neglect from happening. We can help either way."
Swift also said the community can help by finding ways to keep kids connected to the outside world.
"This can be in the form of providing electronics and devices to enable children and families to connect via virtual means during isolation. This can be inviting families and children to engage in virtual activities and groups," she said. "The community can help by familiarizing itself with the supports available to our residents and spreading the word to help keep all of our children safe, especially during this challenging time."
