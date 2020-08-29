Pandemic hobbles Fredericksburg-area museums

Poore said the museum received a payroll protection loan to cover staff salaries for April, May and June. Though none of the “small and mighty” staff have had to be let go, Poore said the way forward for the area museum—and all museums—is murky.

“We have taken a severe financial hit because we were not able to be open,” she said. “That’s four months’ worth of community outreach that we’ve lost. Our membership is down, our revenues are down. The local museums really need support.”

According to the results of a July survey conducted by the American Alliance of Museums, one-third of museums are in danger of closing permanently due to coronavirus-related closures and financial disruptions. More than half of museum directors surveyed said their endowments or other financial reserves would not last more than six months and 87 percent said their reserves would hold out for a year, but not longer.