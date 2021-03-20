Pandemic presents challenges and opportunities to child care industry

One year ago, Serena Burla closed her licensed Stafford County in-home day care. The pandemic was in its early days and local schools had shut down.

“I followed what Stafford County was doing,” said Burla. “We went on spring break and I was looking forward to a little break, but my kids never came back.”

Over the spring and summer of 2020, Burla received unemployment insurance, like hundreds of thousands of other Virginians.

“We survived,” she said of getting by without the income from her business.

But Burla hated seeing the families of the children she’d cared for struggle without the child care they’d relied on, and she felt called to return to work in the fall, despite the risks.

“We had a discussion [with the parents] of ‘I know how difficult this has been,’ ” she said. “I told them, ‘It’s in your boat whether you want your kids to come back or not.’ And everyone came back.”

Burla reopened in August. She said she is grateful to have been able to help her families by caring for their children, and to have been able to give the kids—who range in age from 14 months to 4 years—a support system of peers. But she has found it stressful to operate during a pandemic.