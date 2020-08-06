Paragon Theaters Village 12 is reopening with classic movies

Fredericksburg-area movie lovers will finally have a chance to see stars on the silver screen when Paragon Theaters Village 12, behind Spotsylvania Towne Centre, reopens Friday.

Theaters across Virginia were ordered to close in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Paragon is the first to reopen in the Fredericksburg region. Regal Cinemas, which has a location in Fredericksburg, has announced it will open all its theaters Aug. 21. Marque Cinemas—Southpoint in Spotsylvania County is still closed temporarily, according to its website.

Hollywood hasn’t had a major theatrical release in months, and recent COVID-19 spikes have forced studios to reshuffle their schedules. Paragon will open with a 2019 film and three classic movies in its revamped Chatterbox Dine-In Theater, beginning with “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” at 11:30 a.m. The others will be “Back to the Future,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” and “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The first new studio release will be “Unhinged” on Aug. 21, said Don Edwards Jr., Paragon’s director of marketing.

The Chatterbox Dine-In Theater, which is on Paragon’s second floor, features a boutique theater setting with electric recliners, Sony Digital 4K projection and Dolby Atmos surround sound. Moviegoers can order sushi, pizzas, burgers and snacks, along with cocktails, beer and wine from The Agency Kitchen & Bar.