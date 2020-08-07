Parents reevaluating back-to-school spending as pandemic changes class needs

Jenny Sites normally follows the lists Spotsylvania County schools provide when doing back-to-school shopping for her four children.

With their schools opening virtually Aug. 17, she decided that they already had enough glue, crayons and scissors at home. She does expect that they’ll need notebooks, notepaper and binders, and put in an order that she picked up at the curb so she didn’t have to go into the store.

“We’re waiting to hear from the school about technology,” said Sites, editor of Macaroni Kids Fredericksburg magazine. “They have not given us the information yet. Last year, they gave one Chromebook per family, but I’m not sure if that changed over the summer.”

Fredericksburg-area schools will open virtually for at least the first nine weeks for the 2020–21 school year, which has caused Sites and other parents to reevaluate their back-to-school shopping habits. The National Retail Federation estimates that families across the country are buying more laptops and computer accessories than last year as many school systems move to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.