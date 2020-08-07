Parents reevaluating back-to-school spending as pandemic changes class needs

Jenny Sites normally follows the lists Spotsylvania County schools provide when doing back-to-school shopping for her four children.
With their schools opening virtually Aug. 17, she decided that they already had enough glue, crayons and scissors at home. She does expect that they’ll need notebooks, notepaper and binders, and put in an order that she picked up at the curb so she didn’t have to go into the store.
“We’re waiting to hear from the school about technology,” said Sites, editor of Macaroni Kids Fredericksburg magazine. “They have not given us the information yet. Last year, they gave one Chromebook per family, but I’m not sure if that changed over the summer.”
Fredericksburg-area schools will open virtually for at least the first nine weeks for the 2020–21 school year, which has caused Sites and other parents to reevaluate their back-to-school shopping habits. The National Retail Federation estimates that families across the country are buying more laptops and computer accessories than last year as many school systems move to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its annual back-to-school shopping survey, done in conjunction with Prosper Insights & Analytics, found that 63 percent of parents with children in kindergarten through 12th grade expect to buy computers and other electronics this year. That’s up from 54 percent last year. They expect to spend an average of $274.44 on electronics, up from $203.44 last year.
Sites’ oldest son will be a junior at Chancellor High School and already has a laptop, which he needs for his Commonwealth Governor’s School classes. She recently purchased a Wi-Fi extender so he and her other children, who attend Battlefield Elementary School, will all be able to access the internet.
“That’s not something we would normally purchase for back-to-school,” she said.
The NRF survey found that back-to-school shoppers plan to ring up $789.49 per family, which tops last year’s record-setting average of $696.70. Total spending is expected to reach $33.9 billion, up from $26.2 billion last year and breaking the record of $30.3 billion set in 2012.
Although children continue to grow whether they’re in school or learning at home, the amount parents plan to spend on shoes and clothes is expected to drop slightly—an average of $234.40 compared with $239.82 last year, the survey found. Sites said that she isn’t planning to buy anything just yet, and isn’t even taking her children into stores due to concerns about the pandemic.
Students attending colleges or universities in Virginia are also facing a much different start to the 2020–21 school year. The University of Mary Washington, for example, will hold all classes remotely for the first three weeks, while Germanna Community College will hold all classes online for the fall semester.
The NRF survey found that 60 percent of those shopping for what they’ll need for college plan to buy electronics, up from 53 percent last year, and they expect to spend more per student—an average of $261.52, up from $234.69. Dorm furnishings average $129.76, up from $120.19, while clothing should be almost unchanged at $148.37. Spending on school supplies is projected to rise slightly, from $71.92 to $83.78.
Slightly more than half of those doing back-to-school shopping for students in kindergarten to 12th grade plan to make their purchases online, even though brick-and-mortar stores closed by the pandemic have begun reopening. That’s up from 49 percent who said they’d shop online in last year’s survey.
All other shopping destinations are expected to see declines, with 37 percent of consumers going to department stores (down from 53 percent), 36 percent shopping at discount stores (down from 50 percent), 30 percent visiting clothing stores (down from 45 percent) and 23 percent going to office supply stores (down from 31 percent), according to the survey.
The largest share of college shoppers—43 percent—plan to make purchases online, but the number is down from 45 percent last year, the survey found. While 31 percent will go to discount stores (down from 36 percent), department stores and office supply stores are tied at 26 percent (down from 39 percent and 29 percent respectively) and 25 percent plan to go to college bookstores (down from 32 percent).
“With consumers cautious about how much time they spend out in public, there is likely to be less going store-to-store to comparison shop this year,” Phil Rist, Prosper Insights & Analytics executive vice president of strategy, said in a news release. “College shoppers, in particular, may be planning to choose just one or two places to pick up the items they need rather than browsing at multiple locations. And college students beyond their first year may already have most of the big purchases that they need.”
Sites said that her family is avoiding stores, and doesn’t plan to take advantage of Virginia’s annual tax-free holiday, which started Friday and runs through Sunday. During that time period, people don’t have to pay sales tax on qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products.
