When Mike Parrish hits the waves of Outer Banks on Wednesday, the Spotsylvania County man will be doing more than celebrating the first day of summer.

As the 49-year-old real estate appraiser bodyboards through the surf off the North Carolina coastline from first light until sunset, he’ll be thinking about his mother, Charlotte Parrish, and how Alzheimer’s has robbed her, and her family, of everything she was.

“This is a terrible thing to say, but I often tell people, I wish she had gotten cancer because if she had to get something ... ,” he said, getting emotional. “If she was battling any other disease, she would still be my mom.”

Parrish will be swimming and bodyboarding to raise money for Alzheimer’s treatment and research during a campaign called The Longest Day. The summer solstice on June 21 has more light than any day of the year, and the Alzheimer’s Association rallies thousands of people worldwide to fight the darkness of the disease, according to the event website at alz.org/thelongestday.

Participants can use their “creativity and passion” to support the event through at-home, online or in-person activities, said Mary Sandridge, communications director with the Alzheimer’s Association for various chapters, including one that serves the Fredericksburg area.

In 2020, there were 150,000 Virginians 65 and older with Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. In two years, that number is expected to increase 27% and reach 190,000 senior citizens.

Parrish already has met his goal of $3,000 and would be thrilled to exceed it. He’s realistic enough to recognize his contribution may be a drop in the bucket — or the Atlantic Ocean — but his motivation goes behind fundraising.

He and his family have faced many unknowns in the six years or so since his mother’s symptoms began. Her condition is constantly changing, just as the course of the disease is different for every person. He never knows if she’ll go downhill one week or have a few good days in a row.

“That’s why I’m doing this Longest Day thing because of the helplessness that I felt,” he said. “That’s the only way I feel like I’m in control of something. I can be here at this time and be in the water this long.”

While Parrish has played in the waves off the Outer Banks, either at Nags Head Pier or farther south in Rodanthe, Frisco or Avon, for up to eight hours at a stretch, he’ll double that exposure on Wednesday. He plans to use either a body board or hand plane, a smaller board with a strap that goes around his hand, or simply swim in the ocean from about 5:15 a.m. until 8:30 or 9 p.m.

If the weather prohibits that on Wednesday, he’ll resume his quest on the next available day.

Two friends, Brian Whyte and Tim Criswell, will be his support team and bring fluids and food out to him so he won’t have to come ashore. He may step into water that’s thigh-high deep but won’t exit the ocean. He plans to wear a hat.

“I’ll make it,” he said. “The only thing I’m worried about is the sun and hydration.”

More information about Mike Parrish’s event is available online.

To Parrish, 16 hours in the ocean may seem like a cakewalk compared to the toll Alzheimer’s has taken. His mother, Charlotte Parrish, turns 79 next month and had always been a “headstrong woman, a super alpha female” until Alzheimer’s took away so much of her personality, he said.

A registered nurse, she worked at Mary Washington Hospital for more than 30 years and made her way into administration, where she eventually served as director of continuing care.

She and her husband, Wayne, were Fredericksburg fixtures, their son said. They moved to the region in the early 1970s and he worked in banking while she cared for patients. Wayne Parrish also was co-owner of Allman’s Barbecue for years.

When Charlotte Parrish first started experiencing symptoms that something wasn’t quite right, she was in denial, her son said.

“She was having mood issues, which I think was because she was losing control and she was always in such control of her life, so that was really hard for her,” Mike Parrish said. “Then it became memory and names, then it became paranoia.”

A big portion of the disease is managing medicine and getting dosages correct. Her side effects have ranged from crying for no known reasons and feeling sad to becoming almost zombie-like. She’s at an assisted living facility in Spotsylvania as her husband and two sons manage her care, which recently has included hospice services.

Mike Parrish said his mother is “not on death’s door,” but the family appreciates the level of care provided by hospice, including a weekly visit from a nurse and religious personnel.

“Hospice has been wonderful,” he said.

So have support group meetings, whether held by Zoom or in-person, he said.

Not everyone who participates in The Longest Day fundraiser plans an event for the entire day, as Mike Parrish is doing, or even holds the activity on June 21.

Some people get friends and family members to sponsor them as they bike or hike, knit or play bridge. A Richmond group already hosted a senior prom to benefit the campaign, and a Strasburg man planned a 12-hour online darts tournament the weekend before the summer solstice.

On The Longest Day itself, a Virginia Beach woman is having an annual motorcycle ride, while a Lexington man plans to continue his annual fundraising effort by playing golf from sunup to sundown.

In Fredericksburg, Mike Rosenberger is organizing the first Purple Dress Run for Alzheimer’s and encourages men and women to parade around in purple dresses in search of beer. The event is called the Fredericksburg Urban Hash 3, and details about registration levels are available at act.alz.org/goto/FUH3. The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. at City Dock Park, 207 Sophia St.

Sandridge will make and sell peach preserves and grape jelly in honor of her mother.

“We say choose any activity, day, time to honor and remember someone you love who was touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Sandridge said.