Partlow neighbors rally to help fix tree damage

When the trees came down, threatening the safety of a young family in the Partlow area of Spotsylvania County, the neighbors showed up.

It didn’t matter that the next day was Christmas Eve and everyone had lots to do. Or that it was brutally cold with high winds and “feels like” temperatures well below zero.

Word spread quickly that 11 trees had fallen on the property of Thomas and Brittany Terry, including four that crushed one side of their house. One timber had gone through the ceiling of 3½-year-old Levi’s bedroom, smashing roof trusses and dropping a flurry of pink insultation over his crib.

Home with her two sons, including 2-year-old River who was napping in the bedroom next to Levi’s, Brittany Terry was frantic. She got both boys to the other side of the house, then called her husband, pointing the phone at the the tree — and sunlight — coming through the roof.

He headed out the door from his job as a transmission technician in the Four Mile Fork area, dialing his friend and neighbor, Troy Sacra Jr. Could he please check and make sure his wife and kids were OK?

Terry planned to head to Lowe’s for building materials to patch the roof, but his friend told him to “just come on home.”

Within minutes, Sacra and his father, Troy Sr., who owns Sacra Custom Homes, were at the Terry house. After seeing for themselves that the mom and boys were safe, they set about getting chainsaws, an excavator and loader on site to lift the trees off the house before they could cause more damage.

The senior Sacra called a subcontractor, J&R Roofing Solutions, who got an emergency crew to the house before Terry even got home from work.

“I told them we needed all the help we could get, that time was of the essence because we knew the temperature was dropping,” Sacra Sr. said.

Others in the area showed up to cut trees and clear up branches and other debris left in their wake. Well after sunset, about 15 people were still working to get a temporary roof in place so the Terrys could enjoy Christmas at home.

“The hearts of everybody in the community (were) in the right spot,” Sacra Sr. said. “It was pretty awesome. That’s what communities do, stick together. We were just thankful that no one was hurt and we were able to get everything remedied.”

Through the roof

Of the many things the Terrys are grateful for, it’s that Levi, who turns 4 in May, doesn’t like to nap anymore. They shudder to think what might have happened if “Little Man,” as his dad calls him, had been in bed when the tree came through the roof.

“I think I was most upset that it happened in one of the kid’s rooms,” the mom said.

She and Levi were on the couch when the trees hit. It was the third time that day that 80-foot pines came down on the property. Earlier, two fell near her husband’s trucks, “busting up fenders and stuff but nothing real hateful,” he said.

She’d kept her eye on the weather and winds gusting more than 30 mph. Two more trees fell on the fence, and another wiped out the trampoline in the backyard. Then, about 2 p.m., four trees hit the home.

“It was really loud and just shook our entire house,” she said. “I immediately knew they came through the house, the way it felt.”

After fielding the latest, and most frantic call, about tree damage, Thomas Terry was on his way home. He’d seen from the Facetime call that his family was unharmed and was planning what he’d have to do next.

“I thought, how on God’s earth am I gonna be able to patch this thing up and try to have a decent Christmas at the house like we had planned?” he wondered.

His Partlow neighbors had the answers to that question.

Helping neighbors

Volunteers worked alongside the roofing crew well after dark as teams removed the branches, peeled back the damage and covered the hole with a replacement roof. The roofers were paid — Thomas Terry said the company gave him a “very good deal with the circumstances they had to deal with — and his home insurance should cover that bill.

However, the family is still waiting for their insurance company to send an adjustor and estimate the damage, more than three weeks after the windstorm.

The roofing crews who came at the Sacras’ request, as well as Partlow neighbors, worked until 10 the night of the damage, as the wind howled louder and temperatures got even colder.

“As we’re trying to nail the last couple boards down and put the tarp up for the night, all you could hear was pines snapping and cracking,” said Thomas Terry, who kept telling those on the roof to look up every now and then at the trees around them. “You never know if another one could come down, God forbid, while we’re working out there at night.”

Sacra Jr., who’s spent a lot of time working in the snow, said he’d never been that cold in his life. The crews stopped working as temperatures dipped into the single digits, then they came back the next day to do more work.

Meanwhile, the Terrys started vacuuming Levi’s room. They carried out several dozen bags of torn-apart insulation that littered the area — and had gotten blown into the living room before Brittany Terry put towels under the door to block the cold and mess.

“When I walked in the first time, there was insulation under the Christmas tree,” Sacra Jr. said.

He’s two houses down from the Terrys and his father is right across the road. Their family has been in the area since the 1600s, and taking care of those around them seems to be part of their DNA.

Every summer, Sacra Jr. plants a gigantic garden and shares the bounty with elderly neighbors. He loads up tomatoes, cucumbers and squash in his 1930 Ford Model A and makes deliveries. He also does plenty of yardwork for those can’t do their own.

“There ain’t a leaf or grass clipping untouched if he’s around,” Thomas Terry said about his friend.

The Sacras didn’t charge the Terrys for the labor, gas and equipment used in the days before Christmas, and the elder man didn’t even want to estimate what the cost might have been.

“I’d rather not put no numbers on it because really it’s irrelevant to friendship and being able to help someone, help a neighbor,” he said. “That’s just the way we were brought up and raised.”