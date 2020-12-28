Patawomeck tribe moving forward with cultural center and museum

Lightner also said the entire downstairs of the home has been painted and new wood floors were installed.

Tribal members and volunteers also cleared the once-overgrown 17-acre lot, which had blocked a sweeping view of the Rappahannock River for years. By spring, the grounds were clear and the tribe had planted a large vegetable garden by the river’s edge, which yielded a crop of corn, watermelon, pumpkins and beans.

While still closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribe is now turning its attention to building a family and handicapped bathroom house by remodeling an old structure on the property once used for storage. The project was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Duff McDuff Green, Jr. Community Foundation.

“We’ve gotten quite a few grants,” said Lightner. “We received $25,000 from Dominion Energy and another $10,000 from [the Community Foundation] for the longhouses in the village.”

The Mine Run Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently donated $400 for a sign that will be posted at the entrance, and Lightner said a group of women have been quilting at the home for fundraising events. The group recently raised $3,000 for their handiwork.

“They’ve made four or five more that they’ve sold,” said Lightner.