Patawomeck tribe moving forward with cultural center and museum

Although the coronavirus pandemic may have slowed some of the progress in restoring an old home and creating a historic village, members of the local Patawomeck tribe have a bright outlook on the future. They’re still working on the property adjacent to Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park in Stafford County, and hope to reveal the new cultural center to the public next year.
“The dream is still there, it’s still alive. We’re moving forward every day,” said Minnie Lightner, the tribal council’s administrative assistant.
Even with the challenges, significant progress has been made.
“With this COVID, we’re running about eight months to a year behind where we’d like to be,” said Lightner, who hopes to have the tribe’s Colonial-era village and museum up and running by fall 2021.
The tribe’s goal is to convert the grounds to depict the way of life in Stafford more than 500 years ago, by creating an Indian village similar to Jamestown. The Stafford village will include local Patawomeck tribal members tanning hides and making rope, fishing nets, canoes, arrowheads, bows, baskets and pottery.
To create a historically accurate 1491 landscape, the grounds will eventually feature trees and shrubbery indigenous to the region during the Colonial era.
Inside the home, the tribe is developing a museum and cultural center, filled with tribal artifacts and memorabilia. Recently, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond donated display cases to the tribe, valued at about $40,000. Lightner said a working group will meet after the New Year to determine which items will be put on display.
An archaeological exploration of the tribe’s original town site at Stafford’s Potomac Neck—today’s Marlborough Point—was conducted by Judge William J. Graham and T. Dale Stewart of what is now the Smithsonian Institute from 1935–40. That exploration netted tens of thousands of Patawomeck artifacts, including skeletal remains, pottery, jewelry, tools and hunting weapons. Lightner said many of those items—currently under the care of the Smithsonian—will be loaned to the tribe for display at the Little Farm Falls cultural center.
The Patawomeck tribe took possession of Little Falls Farm more than 15 months ago when they closed on the 10-year, $1-per-year lease agreement with the county.
In 1994, local businessman Duff McDuff Green Jr. donated to Stafford County both his 3,000-square-foot Little Falls Farm home and its surrounding land off State Route 3, along with the adjacent park that bears his name. The home was unoccupied following Green’s death in 2009 until the tribe took possession of the property a decade later.
Over the years, water damage took its toll on several interior rooms of the home, and electrical and plumbing problems were identified and repaired by a group of about 25 tribal members.
“There was no running water to the house, so we had to replace all the connections from the well to the house,” said Lightner. “We replaced the sewer and drainpipes and installed a new pump.”
Lightner also said the entire downstairs of the home has been painted and new wood floors were installed.
Tribal members and volunteers also cleared the once-overgrown 17-acre lot, which had blocked a sweeping view of the Rappahannock River for years. By spring, the grounds were clear and the tribe had planted a large vegetable garden by the river’s edge, which yielded a crop of corn, watermelon, pumpkins and beans.
While still closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribe is now turning its attention to building a family and handicapped bathroom house by remodeling an old structure on the property once used for storage. The project was made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Duff McDuff Green, Jr. Community Foundation.
“We’ve gotten quite a few grants,” said Lightner. “We received $25,000 from Dominion Energy and another $10,000 from [the Community Foundation] for the longhouses in the village.”
The Mine Run Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently donated $400 for a sign that will be posted at the entrance, and Lightner said a group of women have been quilting at the home for fundraising events. The group recently raised $3,000 for their handiwork.
“They’ve made four or five more that they’ve sold,” said Lightner.
Drive-thru church services are held at the property every Sunday beginning at 9:30 a.m. Visitors can listen to the service from the comfort of their own cars on FM frequency 90.3. Since March, Lightner said about three dozen vehicles arrive for services every Sunday.
The Patawomeck first settled in Stafford in the early 1300s. Today, there are more than 2,300 descendants of the tribe, 70 percent of whom reside in Stafford’s White Oak area.
