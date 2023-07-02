On the day that America marks its independence from the British, Stafford County residents whose ancestors were on the land long before European colonists arrived will have a celebration of their own.

The Patawomeck Museum & Cultural Center, just past Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park on State Route 3, will open officially for the first time, with grand opening ceremonies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 4.

Visitors will be able to see some prized relics in the museum and tour a working village that offers the same type of live exhibits found in Jamestown, said Chief Charles “Bootsie” Bullock.

“We will be working with schools in the future to get as many kiddos here as possible,” he said.

But on Tuesday, kiddos and adults alike will be able to take a free tour of the county property that’s leased to the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia, an indigenous group whose ancestors’ lives “were tied to the rhythms of the season,” said Brad Hatch. He’s the museum’s director as well as an authority on eel pots — woven cylinders, baited with fish or crabs, treated with tar and designed to lure in tasty eels but not let them out.

Like others in the tribe who talk about “our people,” Hatch has studied the way the Patawomeck, part of the Powhatan Confederacy, “came here to fish in the river, hunt and gather food from the surrounding forests.”

On Friday, during a lead-up to the official grand opening, he and other tribal members, who number about 2,000, thanked those who supported the effort to open the museum and living village with their “own private tour,” Bullock said.

Tribal officials noted that their own members, county staff and other volunteers rolled up their sleeves to transform a property that was so overgrown with weeds, they couldn’t see the river from the side yard of what was once the main house at Little Falls Plantation. Their efforts to clear the grounds, turn the main house into a museum, convert a termite-ridden outbuilding into bathrooms and fix plumbing and electrical work would have cost at least $490,000, said Price Jett, treasurer of the Patawomeck council.

And that doesn’t include donations from Stafford County, Legacy Engineering and at least 10 other businesses that helped with the project, he added.

“We want to be good stewards of what we have,” Bullock said. “We’ve utilized every building here and kept the integrity of the property.”

As Scott Mayausky, Stafford’s commissioner of the revenue, toured the mansion and outdoor spaces, he liked what he saw.

“This is amazing, what you’ve done with the place,” he said.

‘A dream come true’

Events on July 4 will mirror those enjoyed Friday by Stafford County government officials, descendants of the Green family who donated the property to the county and state officials who’ve helped the Patawomeck achieve state status and work toward a federal designation.

In addition, there will be games for children that mimic life hundreds of years ago, said Kimmie Payne, museum administrator and the only paid employee. Youngsters will be able to learn Algonquin words at the language center; hone their bison-hunting skills as they attempt to throw sticks through a rolling hula hoop; play a basket game with beans; and color images of Patawomecks at play and work.

Opening the living village — which includes several longhouses, lean-tos and wooden mortars where people ground corn — and the tribal museum has been a long time in the making, but worth the journey, said Chief Emeritus Robert Green.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “It took a lot of hard work from a lot of people. Prior to the state recognition, nobody knew there were Indians in Stafford County.”

But as he and fellow Chief Emeritus John Lightner have pointed out, the Patawomecks helped Jamestown from becoming yet another lost colony. When the English settlers were starving and Chief Powhatan cut off ties to them, the Patawomecks were the only tribe that continued to trade food and keep them from starving, the chiefs said.

Likewise, when Pocahontas was kidnapped, she was in Stafford County, among the Patawomeck tribe at the time.

Some of those details have been left out in movies about the Indians, but there is a Hollywood connection at the Stafford museum. A cape worn by one of Powhatan’s advisers in the movie “The New World” is on display. It’s made of several rows of turkey feathers that were donated by members of the Patawomeck tribe, Payne said.

Chief Green was an extra in the movie and was given the cape after the filming. He gifted it to the museum.

Another museum piece, on loan from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond, is the “holy grail” for the tribe, Bullock said. It is a silver badge issued to Patawomeck Chief Wahanganoche by the English in the 1660s and considered “one of the most extraordinary objects related to our ancestors,” according to the museum display.

The silver medal allowed the chief, noted on the badge as “Ye King of Patawomeck,” safe travel through English settlements, said Jett.

Even so, trouble arose when the chief was falsely accused of murder by the English, and on his way back to Stafford from Jamestown, he either dropped dead or was killed by settlers, Jett said. The badge was lost for almost 200 years before it was discovered in a field at Camden in Caroline County in 1832.

“It recently came back to Stafford County for the first time in almost 400 years,” Jett said. “Isn’t that amazing?”

The Patawomeck way

Tribe members in the working village will show visitors how they scrape fur from hides, make arrow points and fish nets or demonstrate life in the longhouses where the Patawomeck gathered when they weren’t outside hunting, fishing or growing crops.

Darren Schenemann, a Caroline resident who was born and raised a few miles from the tribal center, used different types of stone to scrape fibers off a skunk hide.

“The more I can break it down, the softer it will be,” said Schenemann, who not only skinned the hide in one piece but also caught the skunk — and got sprayed by it.

Dennis Harding, the assistant chief of the tribe, demonstrated an atlatl, an ancient weapon that he says has more range than a spear and more power than a bow. He showed visitors how to aim it at a target, just down the hill from lean-tos where other tribe members worked, including his mother, Kathy. She was weaving row after row on a fishing net, using a needle, or shuttle around which tar-treated twine was wound.

As a child, it was her job to make sure the needles were loaded with twine so her father, the late Gordon Bullock, could use the nets to fish. Her older brothers followed her dad into fishing, but she couldn’t convince any of them to create their own nets the Patawomeck way.

“That’s what wire is for,” one of her brothers told her, adding that the old way was just too much work.

But Harding’s granddaughter, Ruby, watched her make the nets and then learned how to make cordage, strands of thin rope twisted together to make a stronger product. Harding’s father, Dennis, and Schenemann gave up almost every weekend for three years to build the longhouses, and screws were used to attach the mats that cover the sides and roof to the frame, Ruby said.

“Then, they were covered in cordage because that’s what our people would have used,” she said.

The Patawomecks lived on land that’s now Stafford and King George counties and their descendants have last names, such as Bullock and Newton, Green and Jett, that are well-known in the White Oak area of Stafford. They share the same DNA as well.

“Everybody’s related somehow,” Ruby said, “if you go down and down the line far enough.”

