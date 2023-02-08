At times on Tuesday, the King George County boardroom sounded more like a courtroom with members of the Board of Supervisors cross-examining the representative of a Pennsylvania-based company about a proposed 100-bed drug treatment center in Dahlgren.

They grilled Gary Davis, vice president of Virginia operations for Pyramid Healthcare, which plans to open a detox and rehab clinic next to several neighborhoods along Owens Road. A medical facility is one use allowed on the commercially zoned 8-acre property, so Pyramid doesn't need approval from the Board of Supervisors or Planning Commission to proceed.

But after residents and supervisors expressed concerns last month about the clinic's location in the middle of several neighborhoods, and in a high-traffic area close to the Dahlgren Navy base, the board asked Pyramid to send a representative to Tuesday's meeting.

Davis was all smiles as he approached the podium but that changed after "sitting in the hotseat," as Supervisor Jeff Stonehill described it, for almost an hour.

Supervisors phrased and rephrased questions, just as attorneys do, trying to get to a matter that neighbors are most concerned about. Would patients, especially jail inmates being treated as part of their sentencing, be allowed to leave, and walk out of the building, if they were so inclined?

Yes, according to the exchange between Davis and Supervisor Richard Granger. That discovery came after other board members had asked similar questions about the clinic protocol.

Earlier, Supervisor T.C. Collins asked Davis if patients "could get out once they're in" and Davis said no. Davis went into great detail about locked doors and security badges needed to open them, that patients are escorted by staff throughout the two-story facility.

But as the conversation continued and Davis talked about a client's "human rights," he said Pyramid couldn't detain anyone who didn't want to be in the program anymore.

"They have a right to leave if they want to leave treatment," Davis said. "They just can’t leave and go to 7-Eleven for a drink alone."

He also stressed that the facility offers transportation, to and from the clinic.

Granger asked specifically about jail inmates who are sent to the clinic as part of their sentencing.

"Could those individuals walk out of your facility or are you allowed to detain them?" Granger asked. "Or would you be like, all right, they’re gonna go and the police are gonna have to get them?"

"Usually, if they have to go back to the jail, we take them back to the jail," Davis said.

"What if they say, 'I’m not gonna let you take me back to the jail? I wanna walk out'" Granger asked.

"We notify local law enforcement," Davis quietly answered.

"So you let ‘em go?" Granger asked.

"Yeah," Davis said.

"You let 'em go?" Granger asked again, as he put his hand on his forehead and shook his head, almost in disbelief.

Davis said "yeah" once more, and the cross-examination ended soon thereafter. Davis and another Pyramid official quickly exited the boardroom.

Another concern raised by residents and supervisors was if Pyramid will open an outpatient clinic and distribute methadone, a medication that helps reduce the pain of opioid withdrawal. It acts on the same parts of the brain as other opioids, without causing the high, according to WebMD.

Davis said "to this point that I stand in front of you," there are no plans for an outpatient facility. The clinic, like one in Newport News, would help patients through about five days of detoxification, then offer residential treatment services for another three weeks or so.

Davis said methadone isn't a part of treatment regimens, but said some providers may use suboxone, a drug that's similar to methadone but doesn't act as strongly on the same parts of the brain, according to WebMD.

In his presentation, Davis showed slides from the 2022 Community Health Assessment, done by the Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare. He said Pyramid had been looking at the King George area for a while because alcohol and drug usage, as well as mental health issues, have been rated among the top three issues in the community report.

Pyramid purchased the wooded parcel behind the Sheetz on U.S. 301 and next to the Community Storage business last year for $355,745. That was less than the land’s assessed value of $454,100, according to King George’s Geographic Information Systems website.

By May 2022, a brief blurb about the project first appeared in the county's Community Development report, included in the Board of Supervisors' packet on its second meeting of the month. Supervisors typically meet on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

The initial description listed Pyramid Healthcare and its 28,000-square-foot facility with access off Owens Drive. In more recent months, the report noted that it's a rehab facility with 100 beds.

Members of the Board of Supervisors said last month they didn't know anything about the clinic until they started seeing posts on Facebook in December. Since then, they've expressed growing concern about the safety and security of families in nearby subdivisions as well as children and seniors in an adjacent apartment building.

Supervisors also said last month that they agree with residents that the facility doesn't belong along Owens Drive, but that there's nothing they can do about it because a clinic is allowed under the zoning. At Tuesday's meeting, Collins asked Davis to ask Pyramid leadership to consider looking at another location in King George for the clinic.

"You should bring this back to your corporate office that King George is not real excited about you being here," Collins said. "I think you figured that out by now."

"Right," said Davis, quietly.

Also on Tuesday, Virginia Cerasuolo, who lives in King George about 5 miles from the clinic site, said she can't believe the Board of Supervisors didn't know what was happening in its own community.

"For you guys to sit there and say you had no control, that you did not know about it, is a crock. That’s all I can say," she said. "You’ve disappointed this community."