Patients scramble to find care after Cigna, Mary Washington Healthcare end contract

The diagnosis of breast cancer was bad enough for Deborah Carey, but it was followed by news that the doctors treating her are no longer in her insurance company’s network because of a contract dispute.

As she recovers from surgery to remove an aggressive and fast-growing tumor, she’s also got to check out cancer-treatment centers in other localities to determine where she’ll go for radiation and, if needed, chemotherapy.

“This whole process is so stressful and then to have to add the unknowns of my insurance on top of it is just cruel,” said Carey, who lives in Falmouth with her husband, Michael.

The Careys are among an estimated 15,000 people in the Fredericksburg area who have Cigna health insurance, which ended its contract with Mary Washington Healthcare on Sunday. That means they’ll have to find other providers or face higher out-of-network costs—if that’s an option.

Last week, Carol Weissman of Fredericksburg learned her physical therapy office “was instructed to not see anyone with Cigna,” she said. “This would lead me to believe that they would not even submit the claim for you, even if you wanted to pay the ‘out-of-network’ charges.”