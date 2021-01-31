Paused Thornburg road projects back in play

A pair of Spotsylvania County road projects put on pause last summer are back on track.

The Mudd Tavern Road widening work, in Thornburg, was initially proposed as its own project, but the connector road project was later added. Both projects hit the skids in the summer after the project costs increased by $1.5 million, something county officials were not open to paying.

So the county asked the Virginia Department of Transportation to change the connector road project, essentially removing the middle portion of the proposed road. Property owners spoke out against the change, saying it would make the connector road worthless and hurt traffic flow.

County officials then asked to split the project apart, something that would delay both projects and possibly lead to additional costs.

But county and Virginia Department of Transportation officials worked to find a solution. And that came in the form of creative financing, with officials identifying just more than $3.2 million in remaining funds from eight county projects.

That money, a combination of local and state funds, will go toward the two projects. The move also means the original connector road, which includes a roundabout, project will be built.