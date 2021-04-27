Paving, shoulder widening set for Stafford roads

Work has started on a shoulder-widening project on several Stafford County roads.

The shoulder-widening work is being combined with planned repaving on three Hartwood-area roads, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The improvements will be done on Hartwood Road, Spotted Tavern Road and Cropp Road, with the shoulders being widened by about one foot.

During the shoulder widening, there will be mobile work zones with "lane closures and one-way, alternating traffic," VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in a news release.

Work started Monday on a three-mile section of Hartwood Road between Spotted Tavern Road and Poplar Road. Work on this section is expected to last several weeks.

The shoulders on all three roads will be widened first, with paving to follow.

Hannon said the shoulder-widening "project is intended to reduce the risk of crashes and injuries that can result from vehicles running off the road."

The work is a partnership between VDOT and the county, which is paying $900,000 for the shoulder widening.

