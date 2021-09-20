 Skip to main content
Paving to close River Road
chatbridge

The Chatham Bridge project is scheduled to end this fall. As part of that work, crews will be paving River Road two days in the next week.

 C.J. Jenkins / For The Free Lance-Star

River Road in Stafford County is scheduled to be closed two days so crews can pave sections of the road.

The paving is connected to the Chatham Bridge rehab project, which is in the final stretch before the scheduled October opening.

River Road will first be closed on Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while crews do paving work, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation. The road will be closed again on Monday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. while crews wrap up the work.

The bridge has been closed since June 2020.

The $23.4-million project will result in a wider bridge with a pedestrian path, separated from traffic.

After the bridge opens, crews will continue to complete finishing work on the span, local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in the release. Some of the work will require single-lane closures.

The contractor has until April 2022 to complete that work.

—Staff report

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

