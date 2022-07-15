Peace in Da Paint to celebrate 10th anniversary

Peace in da Paint, an annual summertime event benefiting Fredericksburg area youth and young adults, will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the end of this month with two days of sports tournaments, live performances, guest speakers and community.

The event was founded in 2012 by lifelong Fredericksburg residents Kentrale Washington and Kisha Turner with the goal of encouraging the city’s youth to settle their differences on the basketball court instead of through violence.

Ten years later, Peace in da Paint still seeks to unite and uplift the community, and it has garnered the support of Fredericksburg City Public Schools, city government and numerous area organizations and nonprofits.

This year’s event will begin on Friday, July 29, with a seven-on-seven flag football tournament for kids at Maury Stadium and will continue on Saturday morning with basketball, speakers, vendors and music at the event’s longtime home: W.L. Harris playground in the city’s Mayfield neighborhood.

Last year, Washington said, Peace in da Paint gave out 75 bicycles, as well as helmets, shoes, backpacks and gaming systems, to local kids, and he is seeking sponsors to be able to do the same, or more, this year.

Those interested in helping or finding out more can contact Washington at peaceindapaint2022@gmail.com.