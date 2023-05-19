A portion of Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania was closed for nearly three hours Friday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed as part of a multi-vehicle crash, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the incident took place about 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes, two miles south of the Massaponax exit. Information about the victim’s identity and details about the accident had not been released as of Friday evening.

Northbound traffic was detoured until the travel lanes were opened about 7 a.m. The Virginia Department of Transportation assisted state police with traffic control, Coffey said.

It was at least the sixth fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Spotsylvania since November. The most recent one also took place on the interstate, where a 38-year-old Maryland woman was killed when she ran into the center lane late April 30 and was struck by a southbound 2002 Kia Sorento.

That victim was a passenger in a car that had stopped on the shoulder of the southbound lanes. It is not clear why she entered the highway.