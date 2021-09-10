Pentagon survivor John Yates reflects on 9/11's impact

John Yates retired from his job at the Pentagon five years ago, but he’ll return to Arlington for the 9/11 memorial ceremony this Saturday, just as he’s done almost every year since he “got burned and run over by an airplane” during the deadliest attack on American soil.
The former Fredericksburg-area resident will visit the benches, put in place to honor the 184 people “murdered,” as he describes it, when terrorists crashed American Airlines Flight 77 into the building on Sept. 11, 2001.
He’ll think about the 24 people in his agency who didn’t make it out alive from the attack that left him with second- and third-degree burns over more than 35 percent of his body—and physical and psychological scars to last a lifetime.
It’s important “to honor my friends who died that day” and to keep 9/11 on the forefront of the American conversation, he said. “I still have friends that work in the building and it’s about seeing them and just paying my respects.”
But while Yates, who is 70, loving retirement and living in North Carolina, is in the Washington area for the memorial service, there’s one place he can’t bring himself to visit again.
A few years ago, Yates “built up the courage” to go to Arlington National Cemetery and see the gravestones of some of the former co-workers who, like him, had been on active duty before they worked at the Pentagon.
Service members have a longstanding tradition of placing coins on the headstones of the fallen when they pay their respects.
A penny represents a visit. A nickel means the visitor and the deceased suffered together through boot camp, a dime means they served side-by-side in some capacity.
A quarter trumps them all. It means the visitor was there when the person whose name is carved in stone was killed—and that’s why Yates placed 17 quarters on grave markers that day at the cemetery.
“I needed to go there, and it was probably one of the more emotional things I’ve done,” he said. “When you think about the fact that two of the people who are [buried] there … one was standing to my left and one was standing to my right” at the moment the plane crashed.
In fact, he was among five people who were there watching the events of 9/11 unfold on a television screen—and the only one to survive.
‘HORRIFIC WAY TO DIE’
Yates and his wife, Ellen, lived in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties before moving from the Fredericksburg area to northeastern North Carolina in 2017. That was a year after he retired, after 25 years at the Pentagon, and the couple moved to be closer to her daughter.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Yates was a civilian security manager in the Army’s Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, working on the second floor, just off Corridor 4.
At about 9:30 that morning, a co-worker asked if he’d heard about what was happening in New York City. He walked to her work space to watch footage of two commercial jetliners crashing into the twin towers at the World Trade Center.
He stepped away to call his wife and make sure she knew what had happened. She asked him if he could work under his desk the rest of the day. Each said “I love you” and that they’d see each other later, and he went back to the office with the TV.
The former soldier was getting up to leave when he heard an explosion louder than any tank, artillery piece or rocket he’d been around during his 20 years in the Army. The jet had crashed into the Pentagon about 100 feet from where he was.
A ball of fire hurtled him 30 feet through the air, then Yates crawled through the debris. The carpet on the floor was so hot that it burned the prints off his fingertips, the smoke so thick it turned everything black. Something covered his glasses—he later realized it was jet fuel.
His first thought was that he would die in the worst way imaginable.
“I’ve always been afraid to die in a fire. I’ve always thought it was the most horrific way to die,” he said during an interview with The Free Lance–Star 10 years ago. “And here it was, I was going to die in a fire.
“And my second thought was I’d never see my bride again, because I had just been married 15 months. So I just started crawling.”
Yates said he was told he led other victims to safety, but he doesn’t remember that. He can’t recall feeling any pain, either, probably from the rush of adrenalin.
‘LEARN TO DEAL WITH IT’
But the pain would come as Yates dealt with the aftermath of burns on his hands and arms, back, face, left leg and the top of his head. He spent five weeks in the Washington Hospital Center, another four weeks staying at a nearby hotel as he returned to the center for daily rehabilitation.
Yates went back to work at the Pentagon five months after the terrorist attack. On advice from his therapist—with whom he had regular sessions for 11 years to deal with the post-traumatic stress syndrome—he worked four hours that first day and gradually built up to full time.
He’s proud to say that he continued to go to work, to deal with security issues and clearances for those around him. There were times in the first decade after 9/11 that he’d enter the parking lot, take one look at the building and feel the need to get out of there, but he never bolted.
“After I returned to work, I drove to work daily for six years and there were days when I would drop off my slugs [fellow commuters] and go to park and have panic attacks,” he said. “It wouldn’t happen every day, I couldn’t tell you how often they happened. The thing I am very proud of is I always went into work. Always.”
He still has the occasional bout of depression and he startles easily. His short-term memory “is out the door” and he gets distracted easily—all fallout from PTSD, a condition for which there is no cure.
“If you had looked up multitasking in the dictionary [before 9/11], there was my picture,” Yates said, adding that in the months before the attack, he worked both his security job and to oversee the moving of people and offices as the Pentagon underwent renovation. “Multitasking was horrible for me after I went back to work. I used to be able to juggle five, six or seven things at a time and even still today, I gotta do this one thing, I gotta finish it. If I go off on something else, I’ll forget about it.
“I used to joke my wife would send me to the store for three things and I’d forget two of them,” he said.
Like others who have been through traumas, he’s developed coping strategies: He forces himself to finish one task before taking on another and makes shopping lists on his phone.
“We learn to deal with it,” he said.
‘NOT WHO YOU ARE’
As far as reminders of the day that changed his life 20 years ago, all Yates has to do is look in the mirror or at his hands. He credits surgeons for doing a masterful job, because most people don’t notice the subtle differences in skin tones on his face.
They don’t see where his 50-year-old skin was burned off and replaced with grafts from his thigh. The new skin that grew on his cheeks and chin is smooth and soft; he basically got a facelift, his stepdaughter said, but in a manner he would not recommend anyone else trying.
There’s some residual pain in his hands when it gets cold, but he literally shakes it off. He doesn’t play much golf anymore, but was glad he was able to hold a club again, with some modifications to the grip.
He’s never regained the flexibility in the fingers on his left hand, the most severely burned. The tendons were tightened up for three or four weeks as he recovered and never went back to normal. He’s not able to make a fist or hold change in that hand, but he copes, grateful to be able to take care of himself.
“I have daily reminders, but I don’t think about it every day,” he said. “Not long after it happened, my brother-in-law was talking about something and he said, ‘Sept. 11 happened to you, it’s not who you are’ and that’s the way I’ve always thought of it.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425