Pentagon survivor John Yates reflects on 9/11's impact

“And my second thought was I’d never see my bride again, because I had just been married 15 months. So I just started crawling.”

Yates said he was told he led other victims to safety, but he doesn’t remember that. He can’t recall feeling any pain, either, probably from the rush of adrenalin.

‘LEARN TO DEAL WITH IT’

But the pain would come as Yates dealt with the aftermath of burns on his hands and arms, back, face, left leg and the top of his head. He spent five weeks in the Washington Hospital Center, another four weeks staying at a nearby hotel as he returned to the center for daily rehabilitation.

Yates went back to work at the Pentagon five months after the terrorist attack. On advice from his therapist—with whom he had regular sessions for 11 years to deal with the post-traumatic stress syndrome—he worked four hours that first day and gradually built up to full time.

He’s proud to say that he continued to go to work, to deal with security issues and clearances for those around him. There were times in the first decade after 9/11 that he’d enter the parking lot, take one look at the building and feel the need to get out of there, but he never bolted.