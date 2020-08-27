PERF reviewing Fredericksburg police's use of force during protests

A third-party review is underway of Fredericksburg’s law enforcement practices and use of force and arrests during demonstrations held in the city between May 31 and June 2.
Members of the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF, met privately this week with Fredericksburg officials, the city’s police department and community members, including some of the protesters. Their goal over the next few months is to gain a better understanding of what occurred, identify what went well and what didn’t from both the police’s and the protesters’ perspectives, and find out if any policy changes have been made and the reasons why.
“Really, at the end of the day, we want to make sure we can help the city look at ways ... that they can improve, and then how do we do that,” said Tom Wilson, director of PERF’s Center for Applied Research and Management.
He said PERF has found that holding meetings privately works better than taking a town hall approach because it allows its experts to ask more candid questions, gives participants more time to speak, and the session doesn’t get sidetracked by someone who brings up unrelated issues.
A number of city residents urged City Council to undertake a third-party review of the police department following protests spurred by the death of George Floyd during a police arrest in Minneapolis. Fredericksburg officers used tear gas during protests on May 31 and June 2, and arrested 50 protesters for breaking curfew on June 2.
Fredericksburg City Council unanimously approved hiring PERF, which is based in Washington, for $125,000 last month after asking staff and Richmond attorney Cynthia E. Hudson to find a qualified third-party reviewer. Hudson chairs Gov. Ralph Northam’s Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law and is a former Virginia chief deputy attorney general.
The six-member team PERF selected for Fredericksburg includes two law enforcement professionals—including a certified training expert—and four civilian members specializing in criminology, use of force, research and data analysis, and public policy. Wilson said the team will rely on everyone in the organization, including Executive Director Chuck Wexler, during the six to eight months they expect the work to take.
“At the same time, when we have a particular project and we want some different thoughts and different ideas, different opinions, we reach out to our membership. And what I mean by that, we are a research organization, a membership organization of police leaders, not just sworn police officers but also those in the academic world,” Wilson said.
“For example, Dr. Ed McGuire is an expert on police response to demonstrations. He is the head of our PERF Research Advisory Board, so I will be reaching out to him. And we have friends in a variety of places that have different expertise, and we call, we ask questions, we pick their brain, so these are the things we do.”
Team member will likely have another round of meetings in Fredericksburg, and will look at whatever video of the demonstrations they can find. This includes footage shot by police officers’ body cameras, as well as any that turns up in social media searches or is offered by the public.
“We also recognize that video can be select,” Wilson said. “Sometimes you’ll see video clips of different events and they may not give you a full picture of what happened. We hope to see whatever is available to us and go through it and essentially create our own thoughts and perceptions and opinions based on what we’re able to see and have that help us steer these recommendations.”
He said the PERF team could make some follow- up calls and will probably make one more trip to Fredericksburg to listen, ask questions and document its thoughts and findings. It will offer some short, specific thoughts and recommendations in October. City Council will have a meeting to discuss the ideas.
“The final report will be provided a few months after that,” Wilson said.
