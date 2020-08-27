PERF reviewing Fredericksburg police's use of force during protests

A third-party review is underway of Fredericksburg’s law enforcement practices and use of force and arrests during demonstrations held in the city between May 31 and June 2.

Members of the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF, met privately this week with Fredericksburg officials, the city’s police department and community members, including some of the protesters. Their goal over the next few months is to gain a better understanding of what occurred, identify what went well and what didn’t from both the police’s and the protesters’ perspectives, and find out if any policy changes have been made and the reasons why.

“Really, at the end of the day, we want to make sure we can help the city look at ways ... that they can improve, and then how do we do that,” said Tom Wilson, director of PERF’s Center for Applied Research and Management.

He said PERF has found that holding meetings privately works better than taking a town hall approach because it allows its experts to ask more candid questions, gives participants more time to speak, and the session doesn’t get sidetracked by someone who brings up unrelated issues.