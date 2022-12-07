Person struck by train in Fredericksburg

UPDATE (12:10 P.M.): The VRE train has been moved from the scene and all tracks are open.

A commuter train hit a pedestrian early Wednesday in the Fredericksburg area.

The Virginia Railway Express sent out an alert at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, after one of its trains struck the pedestrian.

"Incident involving a trespasser has occurred," the VRE alert stated. "Expect lengthy delays on the Fredericksburg Line. We recommend that passengers seek alternate transportation."

Few details were available this morning as the Fredericksburg Police Department investigated the crash. But spokesperson Sarah Morris said the department would soon release a statement about the incident.

One track has been reopened on the rail line through Fredericksburg, but trains are running late, according to Amtrak.

“Trains operating through the Fredericksburg (FBG) area may experience a delay due to an earlier trespasser incident involving a commuter train,” Amtrak tweeted about 9:45 a.m.

This story will be updated.