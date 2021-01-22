Phone help available for seniors trying to register for vaccine; local death toll hits 154

Older residents throughout Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford who want to talk to someone about how to fill out the COVID-19 vaccination survey can contact Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging.

Staffers have been reaching out to their clients, but anyone age 60 and over who needs help can call 540/371-3375, said Director Pat Holland. While many seniors have smart phones, they use them for calls, not for accessing the internet, she said, and they struggle with online instructions.

The Virginia Department of Health is registering people age 65 and over for the vaccine.

Holland encouraged seniors to call if they need help with food, assistance with bills, transportation to vaccination clinics or even if they need to hear another human voice. Staff members and trained volunteers are available because agency workers recognize the pandemic has basically turned the elderly into prisoners in their own homes.

“The isolation is what’s killing them,” she said. “Our folks have been so good [about staying at home] but they’re itching to get back out there.”