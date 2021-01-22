 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phone help available for seniors trying to register for vaccine; local death toll hits 154
0 comments
alert top story

Phone help available for seniors trying to register for vaccine; local death toll hits 154

{{featured_button_text}}

Older residents throughout Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford who want to talk to someone about how to fill out the COVID-19 vaccination survey can contact Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging.

Staffers have been reaching out to their clients, but anyone age 60 and over who needs help can call 540/371-3375, said Director Pat Holland. While many seniors have smart phones, they use them for calls, not for accessing the internet, she said, and they struggle with online instructions.

The Virginia Department of Health is registering people age 65 and over for the vaccine.

Holland encouraged seniors to call if they need help with food, assistance with bills, transportation to vaccination clinics or even if they need to hear another human voice. Staff members and trained volunteers are available because agency workers recognize the pandemic has basically turned the elderly into prisoners in their own homes.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The isolation is what’s killing them,” she said. “Our folks have been so good [about staying at home] but they’re itching to get back out there.”

Health officials caution that now is not the time to mingle. The fallout from holiday gatherings has reached the most serious part of the cycle, when more hospitalizations and deaths are being reported.

Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital had 98 to 99 COVID-19 patients in both hospitals this week, “the highest it’s ever been,” said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer.

“The next number, hitting 100, is not a number anyone is looking forward to,” she said, adding that extra units created in both facilities are halfway filled, meaning hospital workers are having to think about setting aside more COVID-19 units.

The death toll in the Rappahannock Area Health District continues to grow. Another five deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total of local fatalities to 154 people. The most recent deaths involved a cross-section of ages and races: two white, one Asian, one Black, one Latino and people from their 50s to 80-plus. Four residents were from Stafford, and one lived in Spotsylvania.

“It is so prevalent right now,” Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, said about COVID-19, “assume everybody’s infected. We have to be near another person to get it, so if you limit those interactions, you limit the chance of getting it.”

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

Another 198 residents of the Rappahannock Area Health District had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Friday’s report, for a cumulative total of 17,368 cases.

That included 7,080 in Stafford County; 6,457 in Spotsylvania County; 1,415 in Caroline County; 1,364 in Fredericksburg; and 1,052 in King George County.

Elsewhere in the region, there have been 3,558 cases in Culpeper County; 3,208 in Fauquier County; 1,390 in Orange County; and 920 in Westmoreland County.

Across Virginia, another 4,147 new cases and 62 new deaths were reported on Friday for a cumulative total of 463,751 cases and 6,002 deaths associated with COVID-19.

—Cathy Dyson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert