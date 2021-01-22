Phone help available for seniors trying to register for vaccine; local death toll hits 154

Older residents throughout Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford who want to talk to someone about how to fill out the COVID-19 vaccination survey can contact Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging.
Staffers have been reaching out to their clients, but anyone age 60 and over who needs help can call 540/371-3375, said Director Pat Holland. While many seniors have smart phones, they use them for calls, not for accessing the internet, she said, and they struggle with online instructions.
The Virginia Department of Health is registering people age 65 and over for the vaccine.
Holland encouraged seniors to call if they need help with food, assistance with bills, transportation to vaccination clinics or even if they need to hear another human voice. Staff members and trained volunteers are available because agency workers recognize the pandemic has basically turned the elderly into prisoners in their own homes.
“The isolation is what’s killing them,” she said. “Our folks have been so good [about staying at home] but they’re itching to get back out there.”
Health officials caution that now is not the time to mingle. The fallout from holiday gatherings has reached the most serious part of the cycle, when more hospitalizations and deaths are being reported.
Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital had 98 to 99 COVID-19 patients in both hospitals this week, “the highest it’s ever been,” said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer.
“The next number, hitting 100, is not a number anyone is looking forward to,” she said, adding that extra units created in both facilities are halfway filled, meaning hospital workers are having to think about setting aside more COVID-19 units.
The death toll in the Rappahannock Area Health District continues to grow. Another five deaths were reported on Friday, bringing the total of local fatalities to 154 people. The most recent deaths involved a cross-section of ages and races: two white, one Asian, one Black, one Latino and people from their 50s to 80-plus. Four residents were from Stafford, and one lived in Spotsylvania.
“It is so prevalent right now,” Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, said about COVID-19, “assume everybody’s infected. We have to be near another person to get it, so if you limit those interactions, you limit the chance of getting it.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425